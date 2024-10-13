Bijan Robinson News: Best game as pro

Robinson rushed 15 times for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns while catching three of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Panthers.

Robinson scored twice in the first half en route to arguably his best game as a pro in the win over Carolina. The 2023 first-round pick had been averaging 57.0 rushing yards over his previous five contests with just one total touchdown over that span, so Sunday's showing could be the beginning of a hot streak for the talented back. Robinson should be considered a high-end play next Sunday against Seattle and its 27th-ranked rush defense.