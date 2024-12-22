Bijan Robinson News: Scores twice in big win

Robinson carried the ball 22 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns and caught both his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-7 rout of the Giants.

The second-year running back produced his third multi-TD game of the season while topping 100 scrimmage yards for the fourth straight contest and the ninth time in the Falcons; last 10 games. Robinson is up to 10 rushing touchdowns on the campaign, plus one receiving score, to go along with 1,616 scrimmage yards, putting him in fairly exclusive company -- only Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry also have double-digits scores and 1,600 combined yards so far in 2024. Robinson will look to keep rolling in Week 17 against the Commanders.