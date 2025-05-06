B.J. Hill Injury: Spotted with boot

Hill (foot) was spotted with a boot on his left foot at the Bengals' voluntary workouts Tuesday , Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hill signed a three-year contract with the Bengals in March after posting 56 total tackles (25 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed over 15 regular-season games with the team in 2024. The defensive tackle is now dealing with an unspecified left foot injury and it's unclear if it'll cause him to miss Cincinnati's OTAs later this month.