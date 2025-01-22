Bobby Wagner Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Wagner (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
The veteran inside linebacker powered through his ankle injury in Saturday's divisional-round win over the Lions, tallying eight total tackles while playing 100 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps. Wagner registered a DNP/DNP/LP practice schedule before playing in the divisional round, so Wednesday's DNP is likely precautionary. However, if the Utah State product can't practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday, he could be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now