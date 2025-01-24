Bobby Wagner News: Cleared to face Philadelphia

Wagner (ankle) was limited in practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Wagner missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, as it appears the Commanders have limited his activity level due to a lingering ankle issue. He's played 100 percent of defensive snaps in nine consecutive games, however, so there's no true reason for concern regarding his workload for Sunday's road matchup against Philadelphia. Wagner has tallied eight stops in three straight appearances, and he's also made a half-sack, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery in that span.