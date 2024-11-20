Fantasy Football
Brandin Cooks Injury: Resumes practicing Tuesday

Dallas designated Cooks (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Cooks will resume practicing with the Cowboys on Wednesday, opening up a 21-day window for the team to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. The veteran wideout hasn't suited up since the Cowboys' Sept. 26 win over the Giants after developing an infection on his right knee from a minor surgical procedure, and given the length of his absence, he may need more than one week of practice before Dallas is willing to clear him for game action. Whenever he's activated, Cooks should reclaim a regular spot in three-receiver sets alongside CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert.

