Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandin Cooks headshot

Brandin Cooks News: Scores key TD in return to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 9:35pm

Cooks hauled in three of seven targets for 16 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 27-20 win against the Giants.

In his first game action since Week 4, Cooks didn't seem to be on the same page with QB Cooper Rush for large portions of this Week 13 divisional clash, but the two eventually connected for a two-yard touchdown on the Cowboys' first possession of the second half to extend the lead to 20-10. And with Dallas clinging to a 27-20 score at the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, they again hooked up for a three-yard gain on third-and-2 to effectively salt the game away. Cooks will aim for an improved rapport with Rush when the team next takes the field Monday, Dec. 9 versus the Bengals.

Brandin Cooks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now