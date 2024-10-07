Brandon Aubrey News: Gets attempt blocked Sunday

Aubrey connected on two of three field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

The second-year kicker drilled FGs from 33 and 55 yards out in the first half, but Aubrey had a 38-yard attempt blocked in the third quarter, which goes into the books as his second miss of the season in 16 field-goal tries. He's still a perfect 9-for-9 on PATs, and no kicker in the league has more FG attempts through five weeks. Aubrey figures to be busy again in Week 6 against the Lions.