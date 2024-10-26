Brandon Aubrey News: Traveling with team to SF

Aubrey (personal) is traveling with the Cowboys to San Francisco ahead of Sunday's Week 8 contest versus the 49ers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Aubrey served jury duty this week, preventing him from practicing in any capacity. However, he's with the Cowboys on the team's flight to San Francisco on Saturday, eliminating any doubt about the talented kicker being able to suit up Sunday. Aubrey has been excellent again for Dallas this season, converting 17 of 19 field-goal attempts, including eight of nine from 50-plus yards.