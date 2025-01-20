Brandon Jones News: Career year in 2024

Jones recorded 115 total tackles (79 solo), 10 passes defended, including three interceptions, and forced one fumble across 16 regular-season games in 2024.

Jones was the Broncos' top tackler in his first season in Denver, tallying a career-high 115 stops. He started in 15 of his 16 appearances and ranked second on Denver's defense in passes defended and interceptions, trailing only First-Team All-Pro Patrick Surtain. The 26-year-old has two seasons remaining on the three-year, $20 million deal signed with the Broncos last offseason, so he's expected to remain in Denver in 2025. Jones is likely to continue as one of the Broncos' top defensive playmakers next season.