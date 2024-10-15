Fantasy Football
Brandon McManus

Brandon McManus News: Inks deal with Packers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 15, 2024

McManus signed a one-year deal with the Packers on Tuesday and is expected to kick for them in Sunday's tilt with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McManus spent his first nine seasons with the Broncos before kicking in Jacksonville during the 2023 campaign. He converted 30-of-37 field goal attempts and all 35 extra-points during his stint with the Jaguars. The veteran then landed with the Commanders in the offseason, but was subsequently let go one week after reports he was the subject of a civil lawsuit. The 33-year-old will now look to improve Green Bay's kicking game, which has struggled to find a replacement for Mason Crosby since he left town following the 2022 season.

Brandon McManus
Green Bay Packers
