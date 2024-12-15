Breece Hall News: Scores game-winning TD in return

Hall (knee) rushed nine times for 30 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 32-25 win over the Jaguars.

Hall wasn't efficient in his return after a one-game absence due to a knee injury, and he ceded a combined seven carries to Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen, the latter of whom exited due to a back injury. The lead back salvaged his fantasy stat line with a one-yard rushing touchdown, which broke a 25-25 tie with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter. If Hall avoids any setbacks in practice, he'll likely get a larger workload in Week 16 against the Rams.