Brian Robinson: Could take more touches sans Ekeler

Robinson's backfield mate Austin Ekeler (concussion) will not play Sunday at Arziona, The Athletic reports.

RB Jeremy McNichols took one carry on seven snaps after Ekeler left Monday's 38-33 win over Cincinnati in the third quarter, while Robinson got 25 snaps (76 percent) and nine touches during the second half. Already averaging 15.0 carries, 2.7 targets and 87.3 total yards per game, Robinson may get a bit of extra work while McNichols mixes in as the passing-down back instead of Ekeler.