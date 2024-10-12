Brian Robinson Injury: Downgraded to out

Robinson (knee) was downgraded and is now out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Robinson failed to practice all week, so this isn't all that surprising even considering the running back's well-reported toughness. As a result, Austin Ekeler will take over as the team's starter and should see plenty of work as both a pass catcher and runner. Jeremy McNichols will also chip in, but it's worth noting the Ravens have allowed the fewest yards on the ground to opposing running backs this season.