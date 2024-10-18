Brian Robinson Injury: Trending in right direction
Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Robinson (knee) is "trending in the right direction" for Sunday's game against Carolina, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson is on track for a 'questionable' designation, with Quinn saying no decision has been made on the running back's status for Sunday. Robinson returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant and remained limited for Thursday's session. He missed the Week 6 loss at Baltimore, after playing through his knee injury in a Week 5 win over Cleveland.