Brian Thomas Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Thomas (chest) was limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Gabe Davis (shoulder) was also limited, but with neither receiver reported to have suffered a setback in this past Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings, both are seemingly tracking toward playing Week 11 against the Lions. Rather than chest injury, of greater concern to Thomas' fantasy outlook for Sunday's game against the Lions is the Jaguars' quarterback situation. Mac Jones --who completed just 14 of 22 passes for 111 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 10 -- will get another start for the Jaguars in Detroit with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) set to miss a second straight game.