Brian Thomas Injury: Lining up to play Sunday

Thomas (chest) is listed as questionable but expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barring a setback in pregame warmups, Thomas should be officially cleared to play upon the release of the Jaguars' inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Thomas was one of three Jacksonville receivers to emerge from the Week 8 loss to the Packers with an injury, as he was forced out in the second half with a chest contusion. The rookie was then a limited participant in practice throughout Week 9 prep before head coach Doug Pederson characterized him as a game-time decision for Sunday, but Thomas looks like he'll be ready to lead a depleted Jacksonville receiving corps, which could result in an extra target or two going his way. Christian Kirk is out for the season after fracturing his left collarbone in Week 8, while Gabe Davis exited the loss to Green Bay with a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Week 9 but looks like a longshot to play in Philadelphia.