Brian Thomas headshot

Brian Thomas News: Cleared despite limited practices

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 2:16pm

Thomas (chest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, Mia O'Brien of 1010XL Radio reports.

Thomas was limited in all three of Jacksonville's practices but will play through a chest contusion for a third consecutive game. Jacksonville's No. 1 wide receiver is a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option Week 11. Thomas has just 34 receiving yards over the past two games while playing through this injury and will be catching passes from backup quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday, but the Lions are allowing 199.1 receiving yards per game to wide receivers.

Brian Thomas
Jacksonville Jaguars
