Brian Thomas News: Finds end zone in win

Thomas secured all five targets for 89 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for two yards in the Jaguars' 32-16 win over the Patriots on Sunday in London.

The rookie wideout tied or set the pace for the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets. He was also the only Jacksonville pass catcher to find the end zone, recording a six-yard grab early in the second quarter for his third touchdown in the last four games. Despite Trevor Lawrence's struggles at times this season, Thomas has found a way to remain productive on most weeks and figures to once again be heavily involved in a Week 8 home matchup against the Packers.