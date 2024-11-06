Bryce Young News: Named as Week 10 starter

Young will start Sunday's game against the Giants in Munich, but Panthers coach Dave Canales isn't committing to anything beyond Week 10, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

In other words, it'll still be a week-to-week situation, with Young perpetually a bad game or two away from handing things back over to Andy Dalton. The 23-year-old will make his third consecutive start this Sunday, after pulling off a 23-22 win over the Saints in Week 9 to improve his career record as a starter to 3-17.