Bub Means Injury: Hurts ankle in Week 8 loss

Coach Dennis Allen said after Sunday's 26-8 loss to the Chargers that Means sustained an ankle injury during the game, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Means' injury occurred late in the game, but he contributed only one catch for 36 yards on his only target prior to exiting. The rookie's role diminished significantly with Chris Olave (concussion) back in the fold. Means' practice participation will be worth monitoring when the Saints begin practicing Wednesday ahead of a Week 9 trip to Carolina.