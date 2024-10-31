Fantasy Football
Bub Means headshot

Bub Means Injury: No practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Means (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With a high-ankle sprain in tow, Means' lack of activity so far this week isn't unexpected, and the Saints could potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game at Carolina as soon as they post Friday's injury report. With Rashid Shaheed (knee) out for the season and Cedrick Wilson (hip) also nicked up this week, Chris Olave, Mason Tipton, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jermaine Jackson are the healthy wide receivers on New Orleans' active roster.

Bub Means
New Orleans Saints
