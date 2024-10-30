Bub Means Injury: Sits out Wednesday

Means (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

This doesn't come as a surprise as Means came out of this past Sunday's loss to the Chargers with a high-ankle sprain, which typically results in a multi-game absence. It's very likely Means' status will receive clarity by week's end, and there's also the prospect of fellow WR Cedrick Wilson, who didn't practice Wednesday, to miss time due to a hip injury. Currently, Chris Olave, Mason Tipton, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jermaine Johnson are the health options at the position on the Saints' active roster.