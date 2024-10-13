Bub Means News: Career-best showing in loss

Means brought in five of eight targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie fifth-round pick had only logged one target and zero catches through the first five games of his NFL career, but Means took advantage of Chris Olave's early exit with a concussion to record his first stats as a pro. What's more, Means also happened to be on the receiving end of fellow rookie Spencer Rattler's first career touchdown pass, a nifty 10-yard grab just before the halfway point of the second quarter. Despite the surprisingly productive showing, Means' minuscule role to date and the fact it took Olave's absence to allow the former to see meaningful involvement casts doubt on how much carryover there will be in future weeks. However, with New Orleans on a short week before a Week 7 Thursday night home matchup against the Broncos, Means could certainly carry some short-term fantasy value.