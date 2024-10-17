Bub Means News: Three catches in loss

Means secured three of five targets for 37 yards in the Saints' 33-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

Means found himself in an expanded role with Chris Olave (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Taysom Hill (ribs) all sidelined, and he finished tied for second in receptions and fourth in receiving yards. The rookie fifth-round pick went without a catch for the first four games of his career, but he's now generated an 8-82-1 line on 13 targets over the last pair of contests. Means could be in for extra opportunity again in a Week 8 road matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 27 with Shaheed now ruled out for the season.