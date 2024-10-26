Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bucky Irving headshot

Bucky Irving Injury: Expected to play Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 26, 2024 at 11:27pm

Irving (toe), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 clash against Atlanta, is expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Irving logged a DNP/DNP/LP progression during the practice week, which appears to be enough for him to take the field against the Falcons. The rookie running back is officially questionable for the contest, though coach Todd Bowles has expressed optimism this week that Irving will be able to suit up. If he does indeed play, Irving is expected to be part of a three-man committee in Tampa Bay's backfield along with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.

Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News