Bucky Irving Injury: Expected to play Week 8

Irving (toe), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 8 clash against Atlanta, is expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Irving logged a DNP/DNP/LP progression during the practice week, which appears to be enough for him to take the field against the Falcons. The rookie running back is officially questionable for the contest, though coach Todd Bowles has expressed optimism this week that Irving will be able to suit up. If he does indeed play, Irving is expected to be part of a three-man committee in Tampa Bay's backfield along with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.