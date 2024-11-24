Bucky Irving News: Standout efficiency in win

Irving rushed 12 times for 87 yards and a touchdown and brought in all six targets for 64 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay.

Irving turned in another signature ultra-efficient performance, gaining 50 more rushing yards than Rachaad White on the same number of carries while finishing with a team-high catch total and second in receiving yards. Irving also recorded his fifth rushing touchdown of the season on a six-yard run just past the halfway point of the second quarter, and both of his yardage totals represented new career highs. Irving should have a strong chance to put together a successful encore when he takes aim at the vulnerable Panthers rush defense in a Week 13 road battle.