Cade York headshot

Cade York News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 9:33am

York reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Tuesday.

The kicker was elevated to the active roster ahead of Monday's 27-20 win over the Cowboys with Evan McPherson sidelined due to a groin injury. York made the most of his opportunity, converting on field-goal attempts from 37 and 29 yards while nailing all three of his extra-point attempts. With McPherson stuck on injured reserve through at least Week 17, York will likely be elevated from the practice squad again to handle kicking duties Sunday against the Titans.

Cade York
Cincinnati Bengals
