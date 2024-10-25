Caelen Carson Injury: Draws questionable tag

Carson (shoulder) was a full participant during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Carson has been able to log three consecutive full practices this week, and although he's tagged as questionable, the rookie fifth-round pick is leaning towards the probable side of playing Sunday. He missed the Cowboys' last three regular-season games due to a shoulder injury, but assuming he plays Sunday, he should reclaim his starting corner job alongside Trevon Diggs.