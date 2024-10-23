Caelen Carson News: Past shoulder injury

Carson (shoulder) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Carson missed the Cowboys' three games before the Week 7 bye due to a shoulder injury. He was able to practice without restriction Wednesday, though it should be noted he was a full practice participant in all three sessions leading up to the Cowboys' Week 6 game against the Lions but still didn't play in that contest. Still, the extra rest should be enough for Carson to suit up against the 49ers on Sunday, barring any setbacks.