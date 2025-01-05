Caleb Williams News: Helps snap losing streak in finale

Williams completed 21 of 29 passes for 148 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed three times for 10 yards in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Williams' numbers were underwhelming in a vacuum, but the embattled No. 1 overall pick was still able to do just enough to put the Bears in position for a game-winning field goal by Cairo Santos. The rookie signal-caller had a narrow target pool that consisted of just five players, and he hit DJ Moore for a 32-yard touchdown reception on which the veteran wideout did the majority of the work with yards after the catch. Williams finished his first season by throwing for under 200 yards in four of his last five games, but he also tossed just a single interception over the last 11 contests of the campaign.