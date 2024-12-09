Calvin Austin News: Held to one catch against Cleveland

Austin secured one of four targets for four yards during Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.

Although the Steelers were without George Pickens (hamstring) during Sunday's matchup, Austin didn't see a significant uptick in playing time. The 25-year-old saw his highest number of targets since Week 10 against Washington, but he was held under 10 receiving yards for the second time in the last eight games, and he failed to score a touchdown after reaching the end zone in each of the prior two weeks. Austin has had some flashes of fantasy upside this year, but his output remains inconsistent.