Calvin Austin News: Scores twice on MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Austin caught three of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown while scoring a second time off of a 73-yard punt return in Monday's 26-18 win over the Giants.

Austin had a standout performance on Monday Night Football when he scored both of Pittsburgh's touchdowns in the second half. The 2022 second-round pick returned a punt for a score late in the third quarter before burning his assignment on the possession for a game-clinching touchdown on a deep ball from Russell Wilson. Austin continues to see a handful of targets while returning kicks for the Steelers, but he would need to hit pay dirt consistently in order to warrant fantasy consideration in standard formats.

Calvin Austin
Pittsburgh Steelers
