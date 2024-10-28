Calvin Austin News: Scores twice on MNF

Austin caught three of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown while scoring a second time off of a 73-yard punt return in Monday's 26-18 win over the Giants.

Austin had a standout performance on Monday Night Football when he scored both of Pittsburgh's touchdowns in the second half. The 2022 second-round pick returned a punt for a score late in the third quarter before burning his assignment on the possession for a game-clinching touchdown on a deep ball from Russell Wilson. Austin continues to see a handful of targets while returning kicks for the Steelers, but he would need to hit pay dirt consistently in order to warrant fantasy consideration in standard formats.