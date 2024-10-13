Calvin Ridley News: Comes up empty on eight targets

Ridley failed to come up with any of his eight targets and rushed once for nine yards in the Titans' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Ridley logged a team-high target total but somehow failed to come up with any of the passes thrown his way. The veteran is mired in a forgettable three-game stretch during which he's posted a combined 2-14 line on 14 targets, and Will Levis' failure to develop any consistent rapport with the valued offseason addition could help spur a quarterback change to Mason Rudolph ahead of a Week 7 road matchup against the Bills.