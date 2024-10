Ridley recorded three receptions on nine targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills.

Ridley voiced frustration following a Week 6 loss during which he failed to record a reception on eight targets. He remained highly inefficient in Sunday's loss, though he did manage his highest yardage since Week 2. Even with strong opportunity on a weekly basis, Ridley will be unreliable until the Titans' offense shows some signs of improvement.