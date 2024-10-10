Cam Akers News: May lose lead back role Week 6

Akers may not be the Texans' lead back Week 6 against the Patriots, if the report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston that Dameon Pierce (hamstring) is expected to play holds up over the next few days.

Pierce, who has been sidelined the last four games, practiced Wednesday in a limited fashion, but head coach DeMeco Ryans was optimistic about the running back's chances to play Sunday. "He's done a great job with his rehab process and he's back out working, so we're expecting to have him ready to go for the game," Ryans said. Akers and Dare Ogunbowale have shared the backfield snaps while both Pierce and Joe Mixon (ankle) were unavailable the last four weeks. Akers has posted modest numbers during that stretch, including a rushing touchdown, a receiving score and several red-zone touches.