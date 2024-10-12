Cam Akers News: Reduced role expected Week 6

Akers could see a drop in touches and snaps in Sunday's game against New England, as Dameon Pierce (hamstring) carries no injury designation and Joe Mixon (ankle) is listed as questionable on the Texans' injury report.

Pierce's status indicates he could take over as the lead back, a role that Akers filled the last four weeks. The questionable tag for Mixon, the club's No. 1 back, represents an improvement after being ruled out the last four weeks. The potential return for both backs, which should suggest a marginal role for Akers, could actually make him inactive. That was his status in Week 1, the lone game in which both Mixon and Pierce suited up.