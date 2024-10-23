Fantasy Football
Cam Little

Cam Little News: Does job in lopsided win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 8:27am

Little made his only field-goal try and converted all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 32-16 win against New England.

Little's field goal in the middle of the third quarter to put the Jaguars up 25-10 came from just 21 yards out, shorter than an extra point. That said, he has now made 11 of his 12 field-goal tries this season and all 14 of his extra-point attempts, so he could have the makings of an elite fantasy asset if Jacksonville can somehow pick up its lethargic offensive play.

Cam Little
Jacksonville Jaguars
