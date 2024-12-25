Cam Little News: Stays perfect on extra-point tries

Little converted both of his extra-point attempts during the Jaguars' 19-14 loss to the Raiders this past Sunday.

Coming off a 4-for-4 performance on field-goal tries against the Jets in Week 15, Little did not attempt a field goal during this past Sunday's loss. Little has been one of the most accurate kickers in the league, converting on all 23 of his extra-point attempts and going 22-for-24 on field-goal tries. He should have more opportunities to score points Sunday against a Titans team that gave up 38 points to the Colts in Week 16.