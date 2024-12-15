Fantasy Football
Carlton Davis headshot

Carlton Davis Injury: Ruled out for remainder of Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Davis (jaw) won't return to Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Davis was hurt early in the second quarter while making a tackle. He was evaluated with a concussion and cleared, but the veteran corner nonetheless won't return to the contest due to a jaw injury he suffered on the play. Davis logged two assisted tackles prior to his exit. Khalil Dorsey entered in his stead but suffered an ankle injury and has also been ruled out, so Kindle Vildor is in line for a big workload the rest of the way.

Carlton Davis
Detroit Lions
