Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cedric Tillman headshot

Cedric Tillman Injury: Another DNP on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Tillman (concussion) remained a non-participant in practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Tillman has logged back-to-back DNPs, so he's trending toward sitting out Monday against the Broncos after being concussed in last Thursday's 24-19 win over the Steelers. He'll have one more opportunity to take the practice field Saturday, but Tillman would have to log a full practice and gain clearance from an independent neurologist to have a chance to exit the NFL's five-step concussion protocol prior to Monday's game.

Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now