Cedric Tillman Injury: Another DNP on Friday

Tillman (concussion) remained a non-participant in practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Tillman has logged back-to-back DNPs, so he's trending toward sitting out Monday against the Broncos after being concussed in last Thursday's 24-19 win over the Steelers. He'll have one more opportunity to take the practice field Saturday, but Tillman would have to log a full practice and gain clearance from an independent neurologist to have a chance to exit the NFL's five-step concussion protocol prior to Monday's game.