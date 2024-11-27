Cedric Tillman Injury: Still in concussion protocol

Tillman remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, per head coach Kevin Stefanski, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Tillman suffered a concussion in last Thursday's win over the Steelers, but with the wideout still in the protocol, his status will need to be monitored as Monday night's game against the Broncos approaches. Added context regarding Tillman's Week 13 status will arrive via Thursday's practice report, but if he isn't cleared to face Denver, Jamari Thrash would be a candidate to log added WR snaps behind Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore.