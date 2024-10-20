Cedric Tillman News: Breaks out in Week 7 loss

Tillman caught eight of 12 targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals in Week 7.

After Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo last week, speculation as to which receiver(s) would pick up the available targets mainly focused on Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and David Njoku. Tillman, to a lesser degree, was also expected to see a bump in activity, but Sunday's results were off the charts. The 2023 third-round pick out of Tennessee entered the contest with just five targets (three catches) and hadn't been thrown to the previous three games. Whether Tillman will continue to see numbers like this going forward is uncertain, a word that also describes the state of the Browns' quarterback situation. Both Deshaun Watson (Achilles') and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger) left the game, leaving Jameis Winston to finish out as the emergency quarterback.