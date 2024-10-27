Cedric Tillman News: Stars in upset win

Tillman recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens.

Tillman has benefitted from a combination of the departure of Amari Cooper as well as Jameis Winston providing the team with more stable quarterback play. He followed up his breakout Week 7 performance by catching long touchdowns of 22 and 38 yards while serving as the primary deep target in the Browns' offense. Tillman has certainly shown enough to remain locked into a key role, though his stat lines are likely to be volatile if he continues to operate more frequently in deep areas of the field relative to the rest of Cleveland's pass catchers.