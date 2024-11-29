CeeDee Lamb Injury: Early optimism for Week 14 status

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that Lamb (shoulder) will benefit from extra rest time between games and should be ready for Week 14 against the Bengals on Mon., Dec. 9, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After suffering an AC joint injury at the beginning of November, the wideout injured/aggravated his same right shoulder in the third quarter of Thursday's win over the Giants. He didn't play any snaps in the fourth quarter but may avoid additional missed time, benefitting from a 10-day gap between games. Lamb has yet to miss a game this season despite being listed on injury reports throughout November due to his shoulder/back/foot.