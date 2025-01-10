Chad Muma News: Sees more defensive work in 2024

Muma recorded 32 total tackles over 17 games in 2024.

The third-year pro from Wyoming played 102 more defensive snaps in 2024 than in 2023, improving his tackle output by 17. However, Muma logged fewer passes defended (two to zero) and still primarily served as a special-teamer, with 322 of his 563 total snaps coming on special teams this season. Jacksonville's linebacker trio of Ventrell Miller (ankle), Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun were very productive in 2024, so it will likely be difficult for Muma to crack Jacksonville's starting defense in 2025. With one year remaining on his rookie deal, the 25-year-old is expected to remain one of the Jaguars' top reserve linebackers.