Backfield Breakdown: Week 15 RB Usage Report (with Week 16 Waivers Preview)

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
December 19, 2022

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Week 15 wasn't bad for injuries, especially compared to the week before, though that's of little consolation to the few fantasy managers that managed to reach the playoffs with Jonathan Taylor, who took only two snaps in what seemingly was his last game of the season. Apart from Taylor's high-ankle sprain, the only new RB injury reported Saturday/Sunday was to Falcons' third-stringer Caleb Huntley.

Of course, we'll likely see some smaller injuries once Week 16 injury reports are out, with most coming a day earlier than usual due to a majority of NFL games being played on Saturday rather than Sunday (Christmas). Another thing to be aware of this time of year is teams changing RB usage on account of playoff considerations. For teams in the wild-card hunt this could mean more snaps for the starter. 

For teams that clinch, it'll mean smaller workloads for the top guy or a cautious approach to minor injuries, and some starters could even be rested entirely Weeks 17-18. In other words, it's time to drop that sixth wide receiver off your bench in favor of someone like Alexander Mattison or Jordan Mason who is one injury/rest decision away from ~high-end RB2 value. Below you should find all the tools you need to prepare your RB strategy for the remainder of the season (or just Week 16).

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week  and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNSn ΔCarrCS W15CS SZNCS ΔTgtTS W15TS SZNTS Δ
1James Conner5790.5%54.8%35.7%1680.0%42.2%37.8%514.3%8.9%5.4%
2Christian McCaffrey5789.1%39.6%49.5%2676.5%27.8%48.7%830.8%11.9%18.9%
3Dalvin Cook7885.7%75.1%10.6%1770.8%70.3%0.5%47.4%9.1%-1.7%
4Saquon Barkley5485.7%79.1%6.6%1860.0%61.0%-1.0%826.7%16.0%10.7%
5Raheem Mostert4475.9%54.1%21.8%1768.0%48.9%19.1%26.7%6.2%0.5%
6Josh Jacobs5175.0%74.8%0.2%2295.7%82.7%13.0%39.4%11.9%-2.5%
7Kenneth Walker III4875.0%49.30%25.7%1285.7%46.9%38.8%512.2%6.8%5.4%
8Travis Etienne5172.9%60.6%12.3%1970.4%49.7%20.7%37.3%7.6%-0.3%
9Derrick Henry4471.0%65.6%5.4%2177.8%75.3%2.5%415.4%10.8%4.6%
10Nick Chubb4669.7%55.4%14.3%2163.6%56.5%7.1%27.7%6.6%1.1%
11Austin Ekeler4969.0%63.6%5.4%1250.0%51.7%-1.7%37.9%19.8%-11.9%
12David Montgomery4067.8%61.5%6.3%1240.0%35.5%4.5%314.3%11.4%2.9%
13Rhamondre Stevenson4367.2%67.0%0.2%1959.4%50.1%9.3%310.0%17.5%-7.5%
14Zack Moss5367.1%6.7%60.4%2455.8%8.5%47.3%13.2%0.2%3.0%
15Najee Harris4566.2%65.6%0.6%2453.3%53.4%-0.1%00.0%8.8%-8.8%
16Latavius Murray4463.8%33.0%30.8%2470.6%34.3%36.3%13.8%5.3%-1.5%
17Chuba Hubbard2963.0%20.6%42.4%425.0%15.6%9.4%315.8%3.6%12.2%
18Joe Mixon4062.5%56.1%6.4%1152.4%51.5%0.9%615.8%12.1%3.7%
19Antonio Gibson3862.3%47.9%14.4%519.2%33.7%-14.5%414.8%12.2%2.6%
20Jerick McKinnon4761.8%46.6%15.2%1030.3%17.9%12.4%819.5%11.3%8.2%
21Alvin Kamara3461.8%59.8%2.0%2161.8%45.7%16.1%210.5%16.2%-5.7%
22Devin Singletary4559.2%67.3%-8.1%1344.8%42.2%2.6%410.5%9.7%0.8%
23Leonard Fournette4256.8%60.0%-3.2%1040.0%51.1%-11.1%49.5%11.3%-1.8%
24Tony Pollard4154.7%53.2%1.5%1946.3%40.1%6.2%516.7%10.6%6.1%
25Miles Sanders3954.2%59.5%-5.3%1133.3%46.1%-12.8%12.7%5.9%-3.2%
26Michael Carter3352.4%46.5%5.9%418.2%31.0%-12.8%12.9%8.9%-6.0%
27Ezekiel Elliott3850.7%46.6%4.1%1639.0%42.6%-3.6%26.7%4.6%2.1%
28Cordarrelle Patterson3650.0%35.9%14.1%1435.9%26.7%9.2%311.5%6.0%5.5%
29Tyler Allgeier3548.6%44.0%4.6%1743.6%32.4%11.2%13.8%3.5%0.3%
30Zonovan Knight3047.6%15.2%32.4%1359.1%17.0%42.1%00.0%2.1%-2.1%
31Dare Ogunbowale2742.9%11.3%31.6%828.6%4.9%23.7%00.0%3.8%-3.8%
32Kenneth Gainwell2940.3%27.2%13.1%39.1%9.4%-0.3%25.4%5.4%0.0%
33D'Andre Swift2739.7%32.5%7.2%828.6%19.5%9.1%925.0%11.7%13.3%
34Rachaad White2939.2%38.9%0.3%1144.0%34.4%9.6%24.8%8.2%-3.4%
35Samaje Perine2539.1%40.2%-1.1%733.3%23.9%9.4%12.6%9.1%-6.5%
36J.K. Dobbins2438.1%16.7%21.4%1346.4%14.4%32.0%13.6%1.8%1.8%
37Justice Hill2438.1%24.5%13.6%13.6%9.6%-6.0%13.6%2.8%0.8%
38Royce Freeman2438.1%2.8%35.3%1139.3%3.4%35.9%13.7%0.2%3.5%
39James Cook2836.8%21.9%14.9%517.2%18.4%-1.2%37.9%5.7%2.2%
40Brian Robinson2236.1%28.8%7.3%1246.2%37.2%9.0%13.7%2.2%1.5%
41Isiah Pacheco2735.5%28.5%7.0%1545.5%39.6%5.9%12.4%1.9%0.5%
42Joshua Kelley2535.2%19.9%15.3%1041.7%14.4%27.3%25.3%3.1%2.2%
43Jaylen Warren2333.8%27.7%6.1%1124.4%13.4%11.0%14.8%5.3%-0.5%
44David Johnson1832.7%3.2%29.5%411.8%1.4%10.4%00.0%0.2%-0.2%
45Justin Jackson2232.4%18.0%14.4%621.4%10.0%11.4%25.6%3.7%1.9%
46Deon Jackson2531.6%20.4%11.2%1330.2%15.6%14.6%13.2%4.7%-1.5%
47Jamaal Williams2130.9%40.3%-9.4%1346.4%54.4%-8.0%00.0%2.8%-2.8%
48D'Onta Foreman1430.4%34.3%-3.9%1062.5%41.6%20.9%00.0%2.5%-2.5%
49Marlon Mack2029.0%5.8%23.2%514.7%3.3%11.4%415.4%2.0%13.4%
50Darrynton Evans1627.1%5.7%21.4%26.7%2.9%3.8%00.0%0.3%-0.3%
51Pierre Strong1726.6%5.3%21.3%412.5%2.7%9.8%310.0%1.2%8.8%
52Kareem Hunt1725.8%43.2%-17.4%412.1%24.7%-12.6%13.8%8.2%-4.4%
53Travis Homer1625.0%18.8%6.2%17.1%5.9%1.2%49.8%3.9%5.9%
54Salvon Ahmed1424.1%3.3%20.8%624.0%3.5%20.5%00.0%0.0%0.0%
55JaMycal Hasty1622.9%16.4%6.5%13.7%8.2%-4.5%12.4%3.3%-0.9%
56Ameer Abdullah1522.1%15.4%6.7%00.0%1.1%-1.1%26.3%6.1%0.2%
57Hassan Haskins1219.4%9.7%9.7%13.7%2.8%0.9%27.7%1.4%6.3%
58Rex Burkhead1219.0%26.3%-7.3%00.0%8.0%-8.0%414.8%9.4%5.4%
59Jonathan Taylor22.5%54.1%-51.6%00.0%52.6%-52.6%13.2%8.2%-5.0%

Week 15 Injury Report

Inactives

Jeff Wilson (hip)

Damien Harris (thigh)

DeeJay Dallas (ankle)

Khalil Herbert (IR - hip / eligible W16)

Chase Edmonds (IR - ankle / eligible W16)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR - ankle / eligible W16)

Dameon Pierce (ankle / IR / OFS)

Dontrell Hilliard (neck / IR / OFS)

      

In-Game Injuries

Jonathan Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain and likely will miss the rest of the season.

Caleb Huntley injured his ankle in the first half and didn't return.

Travis Etienne, Austin Ekeler and Zonovan Knight left with injuries and then returned.

    

Week 16 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 Top Adds & Streamers

  1. Zack Moss - 3%
  2. Khalil Herbert - 39%
  3. Tyler Allgeier - 37% 
  4. Chuba Hubbard - 39%
  5. Deon Jackson - 7%
  6. Royce Freeman - 0%
  7. Marlon Mack - 6% 
  8. Jaylen Warren - 13%
  9. Joshua Kelley - 4% 
  10. Justin Jackson - 1%
  11. Dare Ogunbowale - 3%

    

Waivers, Pt. 2 Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Alexander Mattison - 33%
  2. Jordan Mason - 12%
  3. Kenneth Gainwell - 15%
  4. Keaontay Ingram - 1%
  5. Zamir White - 3%
  6. JaMycal Hasty - 6%
  7. Boston Scott - 1%
  8. Hassan Haskins - 0%
  9. Pierre Strong - 17%
  10. Matt Breida - 6%
  11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR) - 36%

Drop 'Em

Travis Homer & DeeJay Dallas

Rex Burkhead

Nyheim Hines

Dameon Pierce (IR)

Dontrell Hilliard (IR)

Kenyan Drake

Melvin Gordon

James Robinson

Darrell Henderson

    

Bench 'Em

Kareem Hunt

Gus Edwards

David Montgomery

Cordarrelle Patterson

LOGO] D'Onta Foreman 

        

Week 15 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

49ers (21) at Seahawks (13) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Christian McCaffrey5789.1%39.6%2676.5%27.8%830.8%11.9%1381
2Jordan Mason710.9%6.9%411.8%8.0%00.0%0.0%640
  • McCaffrey played 97% of snaps (57 of 59) before the final five plays of the game, putting up 26-108-1 and 6-30-0. 
    • McCaffrey has three consecutive games with more than 135 yards and a TD, and he's been playing around 90 percent of the snaps in non-blowout situations.
    • Mason got five of his seven snaps and three of his four carries on the final five plays of the game, including a game-icing, 55-yard run where he was stopped a yard or two shy of the end zone (they should've let him score to get the ball back, and Mason probably should've gone down intentionally once he had the first down... not that I would've either if I were in his shoes :) ).

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Kenneth Walker4875.0%49.30%1285.7%46.9%512.2%6.8%790
2Travis Homer1625.0%18.8%17.1%5.9%49.8%3.9%300
  • Walker returned to his normal role after missing a game four days earlier.
    • The rookie finished with 12-47-0 rushing and 5-32-0 receiving.
  • Homer handled passing downs, while DeeJay Dallas (ankle) was inactive again.

         

Colts (36) at Vikings (39) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Zack Moss5367.1%6.7%2455.8%8.5%13.2%0.2%810
2Deon Jackson2531.6%20.4%1330.2%15.6%13.2%4.7%561
3Jonathan Taylor22.5%54.1%00.0%52.6%13.2%8.2%130
  • Taylor played two snaps before exiting with a high-ankle injury that's believed to be season-ending.
  • Moss played 56% of snaps in the first half and had only an 11-10 touch advantage over Jackson, but the split shifted way toward Moss in the third quarter (83% snap share) and was still solidly in the former Bill's favor in the fourth (65% snaps, seven carries to Jackson's two).
    • Jackson lost a fumble late with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter and played only two of Indy's 17 snaps thereafter, including OT. He didn't get another carry.
    • Moss took all eight snaps in OT.
  • Moss ultimately took 66% of snaps on first down, 67% on second down and 68% on third down.

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Dalvin Cook7885.7%75.1%1770.8%70.3%47.4%9.1%1901
2Alexander Mattison1213.2%23.9%28.3%15.9%00.0%3.0%10
  • Cook reached 85% snap share for a third time in the past four weeks en route to 17-95-0 and 4-95-1 (he housed a screen pass to tie the game in the fourth quarter, ICYMI).
    • It was his first game since Week 10 with 100 total yards.

         

Ravens (3) at Browns (13) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1J.K. Dobbins2438.1%16.7%1346.4%14.4%13.6%1.8%1280
2Justice Hill2438.1%24.5%13.6%9.6%13.6%2.8%180
3Gus Edwards1117.5%13.6%725.0%15.8%00.0%0.5%550
  • Dobbins didn't play at all in the fourth quarter with Baltimore in comeback mode and mostly passing.
    • Through three quarters, Dobbins played 48% of snaps and got 13 of the 20 RB carries (plus one of the two targets). 
    • Dobbins has posted 15-120-1 and 13-125-0 rushing lines since returning from IR, pushing him up to 5.8 YPC for the year (he did 6.0 back in 2020, albeit on only 134 carries).
  • Hill took 77% of snaps in the fourth quarter.
  • Edwards ran for 7-55-0; like Dobbins he had a good day but was held back by a brutal effort from QB Tyler Huntley, who threw for 138 yards on 30 pass attempts (4.6 YPA).

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Nick Chubb4669.7%55.4%2163.6%56.5%27.7%6.6%990
2Kareem Hunt1725.8%43.2%412.1%24.7%13.8%8.2%270
3D'Ernest Johnson34.5%3.3%00.0%0.9%00.0%0.7%00
  • Chubb handled a season-high in snap share for the second straight week, up to 70% after 63% in the Week 14 loss to Cincinnati.
    • The Browns are still in the wild-card race, kind of, so expect to see a lot of Chubb and not much Hunt this Saturday against the Saints.

         

Dolphins (29) at Bills (32) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Raheem Mostert4475.9%54.1%1768.0%48.9%26.7%6.2%1560
2Salvon Ahmed1424.1%3.3%624.0%3.5%00.0%0.0%431
  • With Jeff Wilson (hip) inactive, Mostert had a season high for snap share for the second week in a row, not to mention 17 carries for a season-high 136 yards (and a catch for 20 more yards).
    • The only thing missing was a touchdown... Ahmed scored from 11 yards out on a drive where Mostert played nearly all the snaps and had three touches.

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Devin Singletary4559.2%67.3%1344.8%42.2%410.5%9.7%700
2James Cook2836.8%21.9%517.2%18.4%37.9%5.7%391
3Nyheim Hines33.9%6.3%00.0%1.3%12.6%1.4%101
  • Singletary semi-rebounded to 59% snap share after 44% and 49% the previous two weeks.
    • Singletary previously had a six-game stretch (Weeks 6-12) with snap share of 72% or higher every week. So he still wasn't back to that Saturday night, but at least split the difference.
  • Cook played 36% of snaps, down slightly from 43% and 41% in the previous two games, but he scored his first receiving TD and got far more work than Hines.
    • Hines also scored through the air but played only three snaps after taking 33 over the previous two weeks. He's played less than 10% of snaps in four of his seven games with the Bills.

     

Chiefs (30) at Texans (24) — OT

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Jerick McKinnon4761.8%46.6%1030.3%17.9%819.5%11.3%1222
2Isiah Pacheco2735.5%28.5%1545.5%39.6%12.4%1.9%970
3Ronald Jones22.6%1.6%13.0%1.4%00.0%0.2%60
  • Pacheco played nine of 12 snaps in the first quarter and took five carries for 35 yards before McKinnon got his first touch — a 20-yard receiving TD early in the second quarter.
    • Pacheco then lost a fumble on the next drive and didn't play again until the third quarter.
  • After halftime, McKinnon played 64% of snaps and took 11 touches for 51 yards and a TD, while Pacheco played 36% with 10 touches for 62 yards.
    • McKinnon caught five passes for 60 yards and a TD in the second quarter alone, playing 17 of 22 snaps (77%).

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Dare Ogunbowale2742.9%11.3%828.6%4.9%00.0%3.8%140
2Royce Freeman2438.1%2.8%1139.3%3.4%13.7%0.2%560
3Rex Burkhead1219.0%26.3%00.0%8.0%414.8%9.4%170
  • Burkhead got 12 of the 14 snaps on third down, and zero snaps otherwise.
  • Ogunbowale was the starter and played 53% of early down snaps, compared to Freeman's 47%.
    • Freeman took 12 touches for 56 yards, while Ogunbowale managed only 14 yards from his eight touches.
    • Freeman and Ogunbowale played three snaps apiece inside the 10-yard line, with Freeman getting the only snap inside the 5. Freeman got one carry inside the 10, for no gain.

         

Cowboys (34) at Jaguars (40) OT

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Tony Pollard4154.7%53.2%1946.3%40.1%516.7%10.6%1060
2Ezekiel Elliott3850.7%46.6%1639.0%42.6%26.7%4.6%711
  • The 19 carries and 23 touches for Pollard were his most yet in a game Elliott also played, though the Jags held him to 106 total yards and no TD.
    • Pollard got more snaps than Elliott the week before, but with Elliot having a 18-14 touch advantage. In this one, Pollard had more snaps, carries and targets than Zeke.

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Travis Etienne5172.9%60.6%1970.4%49.7%37.3%7.6%1270
2JaMycal Hasty1622.9%16.4%13.7%8.2%12.4%3.3%150
3Snoop Conner34.3%2.0%13.7%1.4%00.0%0.0%30
  • Etienne played every single snap in the first half and 75% in the third quarter. He left with an ankle injury in the second half and took only 30% of snaps in the fourth quarter, but then played each of Jacksonville's three snaps in OT, with two touches for 12 yards.
    • He finished with 19-103-0 rushing and 2-24-0 receiving.

         

Eagles (25) at Bears (20) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Miles Sanders3954.2%59.5%1133.3%46.1%12.7%5.9%290
2Kenneth Gainwell2940.3%27.2%39.1%9.4%25.4%5.4%140
3Boston Scott45.6%12.7%00.0%9.2%00.0%1.2%00
  • Sanders took 11 carries for 42 yards but lost a fumble on his lone target (and was credited with -13 receiving yards to add insult to injury).
    • Gainwell and Scott also were quiet, with the Eagles relying on Jalen Hurts. Don't be surprised if one or both of those two has a big game down the stretch, however. No Hurts likely would mean more RB touches, albeit in a lesser offense, and it's possible Sanders rests at some point too.

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1David Montgomery4067.8%61.5%1240.0%35.5%314.3%11.4%912
2Darrynton Evans1627.1%5.7%26.7%2.9%00.0%0.3%90
3Trestan Ebner58.5%8.3%00.0%4.9%14.8%2.1%00
  • Montgomery got 15 of the 18 RB opportunities, finishing with 12-53-1 and 3-38-1.
  • With Khalil Herbert (IR - hip) out the past four games, Montgomery took 73% of snaps and accounted for 70 of the 91 RB touches (77%).

         

Falcons (18) at Saints (21) 

 SnapsS% W15S% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Cordarrelle Patterson3650.0%35.9%1435.9%26.7%311.5%6.0%521
2Tyler Allgeier3548.6%44.0%1743.6%32.4%13.8%3.5%1361
3Avery Williams1013.9%13.5%00.0%3.1%27.7%3.5%100
4Caleb Huntley22.8%14.2%12.6%16.6%00.0%0.6%20
  • Allgeier got more carries than Patterson for the first time since Week 10, blowing up for 17-139-1 and one catch for a loss of three.
    • Allgeier scored from five yards out in the third quarter, and Patterson hit paydirt from three yards out in the fourth (followed by Allgeier running in a two-point conversion).
  • Huntley left in the second quarter with an ankle injury that looks to be at least somewhat serious.

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Alvin Kamara3461.8%59.8%2161.8%45.7%210.5%16.2%1040
2David Johnson1832.7%3.2%411.8%1.4%00.0%0.2%120
  • Kamara put up 21-91-0 and 2-13-0 in a game where the Saints attempted only 19 passes.
  • Johnson got four carries for 12 yards but lost a fumble in the second quarter.
    • Johnson didn't get another carry after the fumble, with Kamara taking 13 touches for 64 yards on 17 snaps post-halftime (Johnson played five snaps but didn't touch the ball).

     

Lions (20) at Jets (17) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1D'Andre Swift2739.7%32.5%828.6%19.5%925.0%11.7%750
2Justin Jackson2232.4%18.0%621.4%10.0%25.6%3.7%310
3Jamaal Williams2130.9%40.3%1346.4%54.4%00.0%2.8%330
  • Swift played only 40% of snaps but saw a carry or target on 17 of his 27 snaps, finishing with 8-52-0 and 5-23-0.
  • Jackson got nine of the 16 third-down snaps.

    

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Michael Carter3352.4%46.5%418.2%31.0%12.9%8.9%310
2Zonovan Knight3047.6%15.2%1359.1%17.0%00.0%2.1%230
  • Knight played two-thirds of snaps in the first half and had eight carries (for 15 yards) to Carter's zero.
    • Knight then got 59% of snaps in the third quarter, but at some point the rookie hurt his ankle and he played only two snaps (11%) in the fourth quarter.
  • Carter got 44% of early down snaps and 79% of third-down snaps.

         

Steelers (24) at Panthers (16) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Najee Harris4566.2%65.6%2453.3%53.4%00.0%8.8%861
2Jaylen Warren2333.8%27.7%1124.4%13.4%14.8%5.3%491
  • Harris put up 24-86-1 without any targets, playing 73% of snaps on early downs and 44% on third downs.
  • The 11 carries were a career high for Warren, who also scored his first rushing TD while taking a solid chunk out of Harris' workload for a second straight week.

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Chuba Hubbard2963.0%20.6%425.0%15.6%315.8%3.6%670
2D'Onta Foreman1430.4%34.3%1062.5%41.6%00.0%2.5%90
3Raheem Blackshear24.3%8.3%00.0%5.0%00.0%2.7%00
  • Foreman got the start and took seven of 12 snaps (54%) in the first quarter but was held to a loss of one yard on five carries.
    • Foreman played only seven snaps after the first quarter, adding five carries for 10 yards.
  • Hubbard took 10 of the 11 third-down snaps and played 68% of snaps after halftime. He had a 45-yard gain on a short pass in the third quarter to set up a field goal.

         

Cardinals (15) at Broncos (24) 

 SnapsS% W15S% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1James Conner5790.5%54.8%1680.0%42.2%514.3%8.9%911
2Keaontay Ingram812.7%7.6%15.0%6.4%00.0%0.4%00
  • Conner topped 90% snap share for a third straight game and scored at least one TD for a fifth consecutive game.
    • He's averaged 16.3 carries for 70.7 yards and 3.7 catches for 20.8 yards in six games (six TDs) since returning from a multi-week absence.

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Latavius Murray4463.8%33.0%2470.6%34.3%13.8%5.3%1421
2Marlon Mack2029.0%5.8%514.7%3.3%415.4%2.0%631
3Devine Ozigbo57.2%1.2%25.9%0.8%00.0%0.2%20
  • Murray rumbled for 24-130-1 and added a catch for 12 yards, recording his fifth straight game with at least 50% of snaps and double-digit touches.
  • Mack added 5-37-1 rushing and 4-26-0 receiving, though he took only three of 12 snaps on third down (Murray got nine, including four carries).

         

Patriots (24) at Raiders (30) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Rhamondre Stevenson4367.2%67.0%1959.4%50.1%310.0%17.5%1681
2Pierre Strong1726.6%5.3%412.5%2.7%310.0%1.2%370
3Kevin Harris710.9%5.7%515.6%4.7%00.0%0.0%190
  • Damien Harris (thigh) was inactive, while Stevenson (ankle) played and worked as the lead back, but only after the farce of Kevin Harris being the starter.
    • Naturally, Stevenson took 19 carries (his most since Week 6) for a career-high 172 yards, though the Raiders did limit him to minus-four yards on two catches.
  • Harris, the nominal starter, actually got 10 fewer snaps and two fewer looks than Strong, who arguably outplayed him the week before in relief of Stevenson.

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Josh Jacobs5175.0%74.8%2295.7%82.7%39.4%11.9%1100
2Ameer Abdullah1522.1%15.4%00.0%1.1%26.3%6.1%140
3Zamir White34.4%4.2%14.3%4.5%00.0%0.0%40
  • Jacobs was again listed as questionable with a calf injury and again topped 20 carries (for a sixth straight game).
    • The Pats did a better job against him than most; 22-93-0 rushing and 2-17-0 receiving.
    • Six straight games with 20-plus carries is rare in today's NFL. Derrick Henry has only done it once, which was last year when he had seven in a row with at least 20 carries Weeks 2-8 (and then missed the rest of the regular season).

        

Bengals (34) at Buccaneers (23) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Joe Mixon4062.5%56.1%1152.4%51.5%615.8%12.1%540
2Samaje Perine2539.1%40.2%733.3%23.9%12.6%9.1%240
  • Mixon managed only 11-21-0 rushing and added 5-33-0 to somewhat save his day in PPR leagues.

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Leonard Fournette4256.8%60.0%1040.0%51.1%49.5%11.3%740
2Rachaad White2939.2%38.9%1144.0%34.4%24.8%8.2%430
3Giovani Bernard11.4%0.1%14.0%0.3%00.0%0.0%00
  • After White fumbled in both of the previous two games, Tom Brady lost two Sunday, including a botched exchange with Fournette (who appeared not at blame).
  • Fornette played two-thirds of snaps in the second half, with the two RBs getting three carries apiece after both being busy in the first half.

         

Titans (14) at Chargers (17) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Derrick Henry4471.0%65.6%2177.8%75.3%415.4%10.8%1631
2Hassan Haskins1219.4%9.7%13.7%2.8%27.7%1.4%150
3Julius Chestnut11.6%1.8%00.0%1.3%00.0%0.6%00
  • Henry put up 21-104-1 and 4-59-0, playing 82% of snaps on early downs.
  • Haskins got six snaps on early downs and played 55% on third downs, replacing Dontrell Hilliard (IR - neck).

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Austin Ekeler4969.0%63.6%1250.0%51.7%37.9%19.8%701
2Joshua Kelley2535.2%19.9%1041.7%14.4%25.3%3.1%311
  • Ekeler briefly left the game with an arm injury but ended up with his typical snap share anyway.
  • Kelley got six of his 10 carries on the drive where he scored a one-yard TD in the first quarter.
    • Ekeler added a three-yard score in the fourth.

         

Giants (20) at Commanders (12) 

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Saquon Barkley5485.7%79.1%1860.0%61.0%826.7%16.0%1201
2Matt Breida1117.5%20.7%26.7%8.8%13.3%4.1%120
  • The Commanders held Barkley in check for most of the night, until he ripped off gains of 12, 15 and 13 on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter to set the Giants up for a field goal that pushed the lead to eight points.
  • Barkley finished with 18-87-1 and 5-33-0 on eight targets, with 86% snap share being his second largest since Week 6.
    • Remember that Barkley played only 31% of snaps the week before while dealing with a neck injury in a blowout loss to Philadelphia.

     

 SnapsSn% W15Sn% SZNCarrCS W15CS SZNTgtTS W15TS SZNYdsTDs
1Antonio Gibson3862.3%47.9%519.2%33.7%414.8%12.2%270
2Brian Robinson2236.1%28.8%1246.2%37.2%13.7%2.2%1070
  • Robinson had an efficient night with 12-89-0 rushing and 19 yards on his lone target, but QB Taylor Heinicke was beyond atrocious and held the offense back / forced them to throw more than they wanted.
  • Robinson got 73% of snaps in the third quarter, but Gibson otherwise topped 60% snap share in each quarter.

         

Rams () at Packers () 

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 15 - IT5

 Snap %SnapsCarr Sh.Carr.Rush TDTgt Sh.TgtRec TD
1Zack Moss50.0%2100.0%200.0%00
2D'Onta Foreman50.0%2100.0%200.0%00
3James Conner100.0%1100.0%110.0%00
4Travis Etienne66.7%2100.0%100.0%00
5Rhamondre Stevenson66.7%2100.0%100.0%00
6Raheem Mostert100.0%3100.0%100.0%00
7Nick Chubb80.0%4100.0%100.0%00
8Joshua Kelley75.0%375.0%310.0%00
9Jamaal Williams66.7%266.7%200.0%00
10Derrick Henry100.0%566.7%2150.0%10
11Dalvin Cook100.0%866.7%200.0%00
12Joe Mixon85.7%650.0%1020.0%10
13Tony Pollard33.3%150.0%100.0%00
14Leonard Fournette77.8%750.0%100.0%00
15Tyler Allgeier50.0%150.0%110.0%00
16Saquon Barkley100.0%250.0%110.0%00
17Marlon Mack33.3%150.0%110.0%00
18Cordarrelle Patterson50.0%150.0%110.0%00
19Ezekiel Elliott66.7%250.0%100.0%00
20Samaje Perine14.3%150.0%100.0%00
21Latavius Murray66.7%250.0%100.0%00
22Miles Sanders60.0%340.0%200.0%00
23Justin Jackson33.3%133.3%100.0%00
24Christian McCaffrey33.3%133.3%110.0%00
25Najee Harris75.0%325.0%100.0%00
26Austin Ekeler25.0%125.0%110.0%00
27Jaylen Warren25.0%125.0%110.0%00
28Kenneth Gainwell40.0%220.0%100.0%00
29Raheem Blackshear25.0%10.0%000.0%00
30Rachaad White22.2%20.0%000.0%00
31Michael Carter100.0%20.0%000.0%00
32Jordan Mason66.7%20.0%000.0%00
33Devin Singletary80.0%40.0%000.0%00
34Royce Freeman100.0%10.0%000.0%00
35Chuba Hubbard25.0%10.0%000.0%00
36Deon Jackson50.0%20.0%00100.0%11
37Antonio Gibson100.0%10.0%000.0%00
38Pierre Strong33.3%10.0%000.0%00
39James Cook20.0%10.0%0033.3%11
40Kareem Hunt20.0%10.0%000.0%00
41JaMycal Hasty33.3%10.0%000.0%00
42Josh Jacobs100.0%10.0%000.0%00
43Jerick McKinnon100.0%30.0%000.0%00

      

2022 - IT5

 Snap %SnapsCarr Sh.Carr.Rush TDTgt Sh.TgtRec TD
1Josh Jacobs88.0%22100.0%940.0%00
2Kenneth Walker75.0%9100.0%520.0%00
3Jamaal Williams65.5%3881.3%26110.0%00
4AJ Dillon66.7%1080.0%410.0%00
5Derrick Henry92.6%2575.0%151028.6%20
6Leonard Fournette80.0%3273.3%11315.8%32
7Ezekiel Elliott74.2%2365.2%1570.0%00
8Dalvin Cook85.7%4263.6%1465.0%10
9Nick Chubb75.7%2863.2%1260.0%00
10Antonio Gibson65.5%1960.0%930.0%00
11D'Onta Foreman53.8%1460.0%920.0%00
12Joe Mixon93.5%4359.3%16514.3%30
13Rhamondre Stevenson72.4%2158.8%10210.0%11
14Jonathan Taylor77.4%2456.3%938.3%10
15Saquon Barkley76.9%3055.6%1570.0%00
16Dameon Pierce70.4%1952.9%9312.5%11
17Melvin Gordon43.5%1050.0%820.0%00
18Najee Harris80.0%2445.0%9312.5%11
19Travis Etienne56.5%2643.5%1035.9%10
20Devin Singletary86.0%3742.9%9410.5%21
21Austin Ekeler72.7%2442.9%6422.2%43
22James Conner62.5%1540.0%848.3%10
23Cam Akers35.3%636.4%426.3%10
24Raheem Mostert58.3%1436.4%410.0%00
25Cordarrelle Patterson65.2%1535.3%6410.0%10
26Breece Hall66.7%1435.0%720.0%00
27Khalil Herbert39.3%1133.3%820.0%00
28Miles Sanders53.1%2632.5%1370.0%00
29Isiah Pacheco15.8%930.4%720.0%00
30Tony Pollard51.4%1830.4%720.0%00
31Joshua Kelley20.0%428.6%420.0%00
32Christian McCaffrey69.6%1627.6%8316.7%21
33Malcolm Brown50.0%827.3%306.3%10
34Brian Robinson33.3%626.7%420.0%00
35Kareem Hunt27.0%1026.3%527.1%11
36Alvin Kamara85.7%1225.0%210.0%00
37J.K. Dobbins46.2%625.0%427.1%11
38Latavius Murray57.1%825.0%430.0%00
39Mark Ingram17.6%325.0%2112.5%10
40Tyler Allgeier30.0%923.5%420.0%00
41Jerick McKinnon61.4%3521.7%507.1%21
42Aaron Jones33.3%520.0%1020.0%21
43Michael Carter56.0%1420.0%420.0%00
44Rachaad White22.0%920.0%310.0%00
45Kenyan Drake37.5%918.8%327.1%11
46Jeff Wilson Jr.77.8%718.2%210.0%00

    

Red Zone

Week 15 - RZ

 Snap %SnapsCarr Sh.Carr.Rush TDTgt Sh.TgtRec TD
1Travis Etienne81.8%9100.0%400.0%00
2James Conner100.0%2100.0%210.0%00
3David Johnson50.0%2100.0%100.0%00
4Dalvin Cook92.3%1280.0%400.0%00
5Derrick Henry100.0%775.0%3133.3%10
6Zack Moss60.0%972.7%800.0%00
7Joe Mixon93.8%1571.4%5011.1%10
8Latavius Murray75.0%366.7%210.0%00
9Salvon Ahmed50.0%366.7%210.0%00
10Jamaal Williams35.7%562.5%500.0%00
11Ezekiel Elliott72.7%857.1%410.0%00
12Joshua Kelley50.0%450.0%410.0%00
13Cordarrelle Patterson72.7%850.0%410.0%00
14Austin Ekeler50.0%450.0%410.0%00
15Devin Singletary52.9%950.0%300.0%00
16D'Onta Foreman33.3%350.0%300.0%00
17David Montgomery80.0%450.0%21100.0%11
18J.K. Dobbins50.0%450.0%200.0%00
19Christian McCaffrey50.0%250.0%210.0%00
20Michael Carter100.0%550.0%100.0%00
21Rhamondre Stevenson40.0%250.0%100.0%00
22Pierre Strong60.0%350.0%100.0%00
23Saquon Barkley100.0%250.0%110.0%00
24Nick Chubb62.5%1042.9%300.0%00
25Royce Freeman46.7%740.0%200.0%00
26Rachaad White28.6%440.0%200.0%00
27Leonard Fournette71.4%1040.0%200.0%00
28Tyler Allgeier36.4%437.5%310.0%00
29Najee Harris57.1%833.3%410.0%00
30Jaylen Warren42.9%633.3%4150.0%10
31Miles Sanders57.1%433.3%200.0%00
32Chuba Hubbard55.6%533.3%200.0%00
33Marlon Mack25.0%133.3%110.0%00
34Raheem Mostert50.0%333.3%100.0%00
35Tony Pollard27.3%328.6%200.0%00
36Deon Jackson40.0%627.3%3033.3%11
37Jerick McKinnon87.5%725.0%100.0%00
38Isiah Pacheco12.5%125.0%100.0%00
39Gus Edwards37.5%325.0%100.0%00
40Dare Ogunbowale33.3%520.0%100.0%00
41Kenneth Gainwell28.6%216.7%100.0%00
42Kareem Hunt18.8%314.3%100.0%00
43Samaje Perine6.3%114.3%100.0%00
44D'Andre Swift42.9%612.5%1050.0%30
45Justin Jackson35.7%512.5%100.0%00
46James Cook41.2%70.0%0028.6%21
47Antonio Gibson75.0%60.0%000.0%00
48Kenneth Walker100.0%10.0%000.0%00
49Alvin Kamara50.0%20.0%0033.3%10
50Josh Jacobs75.0%30.0%000.0%00

     

2022

 Snap %SnapsCarr Sh.Carr.Rush TDTgt Sh.TgtRec TD
1Josh Jacobs71.4%7582.5%3385.6%30
2Derrick Henry66.0%7078.3%361111.5%60
3Kenneth Walker68.6%7068.0%3471.9%10
4Dalvin Cook81.3%12266.7%3469.8%81
5Dameon Pierce60.6%6365.3%3233.7%21
6Jamaal Williams45.2%7062.2%46131.5%10
7Austin Ekeler74.1%10661.5%32726.6%215
8Aaron Jones50.0%4658.3%2129.6%52
9Jonathan Taylor73.5%7556.4%3136.0%30
10Leonard Fournette72.7%9654.8%2338.8%73
11Saquon Barkley73.1%7950.8%3383.3%10
12Najee Harris67.3%7450.0%2769.5%42
13Travis Etienne56.3%8549.3%3546.0%40
14Joe Mixon81.7%10748.6%36613.9%102
15Ezekiel Elliott59.8%5848.3%28101.8%10
16D'Onta Foreman41.2%4247.5%2843.1%10
17Nick Chubb50.0%7147.2%3490.0%00
18Rhamondre Stevenson69.9%7246.0%23314.3%51
19Melvin Gordon43.5%2742.4%1424.4%20
20Devin Singletary67.7%10542.3%30410.1%71
21Antonio Gibson60.3%7041.8%23313.0%62
22Cam Akers39.0%3041.2%1443.8%20
23Alvin Kamara79.3%6938.2%13118.3%111
24Raheem Mostert51.0%4937.2%1627.4%41
25David Montgomery70.6%7736.7%2956.5%21
26Tony Pollard53.0%6236.2%21610.9%61
27James Conner70.3%6436.1%2267.0%41
28Miles Sanders52.4%7734.7%34100.0%00
29Isiah Pacheco19.9%3734.3%2430.0%00
30AJ Dillon55.4%5133.3%1215.8%30
31Kareem Hunt43.7%6231.9%23211.9%71
32Michael Carter58.3%6030.9%17310.2%60
33Cordarrelle Patterson60.4%5828.6%2465.9%20
34Breece Hall56.1%3727.3%1528.5%51
35Brian Robinson33.8%2727.3%1522.2%11
36Latavius Murray60.0%2427.3%940.0%00
37Jerick McKinnon57.5%10727.1%19011.1%103
38Darrell Henderson46.9%3826.5%933.8%20
39Tyler Allgeier33.1%4026.2%2220.0%00
40D'Andre Swift41.2%5424.3%18416.9%111
41Khalil Herbert36.3%3324.1%1940.0%00
42Rachaad White31.2%4323.8%1017.5%61
43Caleb Huntley24.1%2722.6%1910.0%00
44James Robinson56.3%4522.5%1613.0%21
45Jeff Wilson Jr.78.4%2920.9%913.7%21
46Kenyan Drake54.2%5820.8%1527.0%41
47Eno Benjamin30.7%3119.7%1227.0%40
48Joshua Kelley21.8%2419.2%1021.3%10
49Samaje Perine30.1%4718.9%1429.7%73
50Damien Harris28.3%1718.0%9314.3%50
51Jeff Wilson Jr.54.8%4016.9%1216.1%30
52Jaylen Warren28.0%2816.7%917.1%30
53Alexander Mattison18.7%2815.7%836.1%51
54J.K. Dobbins36.4%2015.3%1121.8%11
55Gus Edwards28.8%1915.3%1130.0%00
56Chuba Hubbard21.0%1715.3%920.0%00
57Mark Ingram28.8%2314.7%518.3%50
58James Cook23.9%3714.1%1008.7%61
59Clyde Edwards-Helaire30.8%4012.9%936.7%63
60Zonovan Knight56.4%2212.7%713.4%20
61Deon Jackson22.7%2712.7%716.0%31
62Malcolm Brown26.9%1411.8%401.9%10
63Chase Edmonds37.3%2511.6%527.4%41
64Keaontay Ingram17.8%1311.5%711.8%10
65Kenneth Gainwell28.6%4210.2%1047.7%30
66Dare Ogunbowale14.3%1710.2%511.9%10
67Rashaad Penny66.7%1810.0%501.9%10
68Sony Michel12.9%139.6%500.0%00
69Matt Breida21.3%239.2%610.0%00
70Boston Scott24.8%278.2%820.0%00
71Trestan Ebner6.8%87.6%600.0%00
72JaMycal Hasty12.6%197.0%501.5%10
73Raheem Blackshear17.1%146.8%423.1%10
74Justin Jackson14.2%226.8%514.6%31
75Rex Burkhead29.4%326.1%3011.1%61

