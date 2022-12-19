Backfield Breakdown: Week 15 RB Usage Report (with Week 16 Waivers Preview)

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Week 15 wasn't bad for injuries, especially compared to the week before, though that's of little consolation to the few fantasy managers that managed to reach the playoffs with Jonathan Taylor, who took only two snaps in what seemingly was his last game of the season. Apart from Taylor's high-ankle sprain, the only new RB injury reported Saturday/Sunday was to Falcons' third-stringer Caleb Huntley.
Of course, we'll likely see some smaller injuries once Week 16 injury reports are out, with most coming a day earlier than usual due to a majority of NFL games being played on Saturday rather than Sunday (Christmas). Another thing to be aware of this time of year is teams changing RB usage on account of playoff considerations. For teams in the wild-card hunt this could mean more snaps for the starter.
For teams that clinch, it'll mean smaller workloads for the top guy or a cautious approach to minor injuries, and some starters could even be rested entirely Weeks 17-18. In other words, it's time to drop that sixth wide receiver off your bench in favor of someone like Alexander Mattison or Jordan Mason who is one injury/rest decision away from ~high-end RB2 value. Below you should find all the tools you need to prepare your RB strategy for the remainder of the season (or just Week 16).
Snap/Carry/Target Shares
Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the
Snap/Carry/Target Shares
Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Sn Δ
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|CS Δ
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|TS Δ
|1
|James Conner
|57
|90.5%
|54.8%
|35.7%
|16
|80.0%
|42.2%
|37.8%
|5
|14.3%
|8.9%
|5.4%
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|57
|89.1%
|39.6%
|49.5%
|26
|76.5%
|27.8%
|48.7%
|8
|30.8%
|11.9%
|18.9%
|3
|Dalvin Cook
|78
|85.7%
|75.1%
|10.6%
|17
|70.8%
|70.3%
|0.5%
|4
|7.4%
|9.1%
|-1.7%
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|54
|85.7%
|79.1%
|6.6%
|18
|60.0%
|61.0%
|-1.0%
|8
|26.7%
|16.0%
|10.7%
|5
|Raheem Mostert
|44
|75.9%
|54.1%
|21.8%
|17
|68.0%
|48.9%
|19.1%
|2
|6.7%
|6.2%
|0.5%
|6
|Josh Jacobs
|51
|75.0%
|74.8%
|0.2%
|22
|95.7%
|82.7%
|13.0%
|3
|9.4%
|11.9%
|-2.5%
|7
|Kenneth Walker III
|48
|75.0%
|49.30%
|25.7%
|12
|85.7%
|46.9%
|38.8%
|5
|12.2%
|6.8%
|5.4%
|8
|Travis Etienne
|51
|72.9%
|60.6%
|12.3%
|19
|70.4%
|49.7%
|20.7%
|3
|7.3%
|7.6%
|-0.3%
|9
|Derrick Henry
|44
|71.0%
|65.6%
|5.4%
|21
|77.8%
|75.3%
|2.5%
|4
|15.4%
|10.8%
|4.6%
|10
|Nick Chubb
|46
|69.7%
|55.4%
|14.3%
|21
|63.6%
|56.5%
|7.1%
|2
|7.7%
|6.6%
|1.1%
|11
|Austin Ekeler
|49
|69.0%
|63.6%
|5.4%
|12
|50.0%
|51.7%
|-1.7%
|3
|7.9%
|19.8%
|-11.9%
|12
|David Montgomery
|40
|67.8%
|61.5%
|6.3%
|12
|40.0%
|35.5%
|4.5%
|3
|14.3%
|11.4%
|2.9%
|13
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|43
|67.2%
|67.0%
|0.2%
|19
|59.4%
|50.1%
|9.3%
|3
|10.0%
|17.5%
|-7.5%
|14
|Zack Moss
|53
|67.1%
|6.7%
|60.4%
|24
|55.8%
|8.5%
|47.3%
|1
|3.2%
|0.2%
|3.0%
|15
|Najee Harris
|45
|66.2%
|65.6%
|0.6%
|24
|53.3%
|53.4%
|-0.1%
|0
|0.0%
|8.8%
|-8.8%
|16
|Latavius Murray
|44
|63.8%
|33.0%
|30.8%
|24
|70.6%
|34.3%
|36.3%
|1
|3.8%
|5.3%
|-1.5%
|17
|Chuba Hubbard
|29
|63.0%
|20.6%
|42.4%
|4
|25.0%
|15.6%
|9.4%
|3
|15.8%
|3.6%
|12.2%
|18
|Joe Mixon
|40
|62.5%
|56.1%
|6.4%
|11
|52.4%
|51.5%
|0.9%
|6
|15.8%
|12.1%
|3.7%
|19
|Antonio Gibson
|38
|62.3%
|47.9%
|14.4%
|5
|19.2%
|33.7%
|-14.5%
|4
|14.8%
|12.2%
|2.6%
|20
|Jerick McKinnon
|47
|61.8%
|46.6%
|15.2%
|10
|30.3%
|17.9%
|12.4%
|8
|19.5%
|11.3%
|8.2%
|21
|Alvin Kamara
|34
|61.8%
|59.8%
|2.0%
|21
|61.8%
|45.7%
|16.1%
|2
|10.5%
|16.2%
|-5.7%
|22
|Devin Singletary
|45
|59.2%
|67.3%
|-8.1%
|13
|44.8%
|42.2%
|2.6%
|4
|10.5%
|9.7%
|0.8%
|23
|Leonard Fournette
|42
|56.8%
|60.0%
|-3.2%
|10
|40.0%
|51.1%
|-11.1%
|4
|9.5%
|11.3%
|-1.8%
|24
|Tony Pollard
|41
|54.7%
|53.2%
|1.5%
|19
|46.3%
|40.1%
|6.2%
|5
|16.7%
|10.6%
|6.1%
|25
|Miles Sanders
|39
|54.2%
|59.5%
|-5.3%
|11
|33.3%
|46.1%
|-12.8%
|1
|2.7%
|5.9%
|-3.2%
|26
|Michael Carter
|33
|52.4%
|46.5%
|5.9%
|4
|18.2%
|31.0%
|-12.8%
|1
|2.9%
|8.9%
|-6.0%
|27
|Ezekiel Elliott
|38
|50.7%
|46.6%
|4.1%
|16
|39.0%
|42.6%
|-3.6%
|2
|6.7%
|4.6%
|2.1%
|28
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|36
|50.0%
|35.9%
|14.1%
|14
|35.9%
|26.7%
|9.2%
|3
|11.5%
|6.0%
|5.5%
|29
|Tyler Allgeier
|35
|48.6%
|44.0%
|4.6%
|17
|43.6%
|32.4%
|11.2%
|1
|3.8%
|3.5%
|0.3%
|30
|Zonovan Knight
|30
|47.6%
|15.2%
|32.4%
|13
|59.1%
|17.0%
|42.1%
|0
|0.0%
|2.1%
|-2.1%
|31
|Dare Ogunbowale
|27
|42.9%
|11.3%
|31.6%
|8
|28.6%
|4.9%
|23.7%
|0
|0.0%
|3.8%
|-3.8%
|32
|Kenneth Gainwell
|29
|40.3%
|27.2%
|13.1%
|3
|9.1%
|9.4%
|-0.3%
|2
|5.4%
|5.4%
|0.0%
|33
|D'Andre Swift
|27
|39.7%
|32.5%
|7.2%
|8
|28.6%
|19.5%
|9.1%
|9
|25.0%
|11.7%
|13.3%
|34
|Rachaad White
|29
|39.2%
|38.9%
|0.3%
|11
|44.0%
|34.4%
|9.6%
|2
|4.8%
|8.2%
|-3.4%
|35
|Samaje Perine
|25
|39.1%
|40.2%
|-1.1%
|7
|33.3%
|23.9%
|9.4%
|1
|2.6%
|9.1%
|-6.5%
|36
|J.K. Dobbins
|24
|38.1%
|16.7%
|21.4%
|13
|46.4%
|14.4%
|32.0%
|1
|3.6%
|1.8%
|1.8%
|37
|Justice Hill
|24
|38.1%
|24.5%
|13.6%
|1
|3.6%
|9.6%
|-6.0%
|1
|3.6%
|2.8%
|0.8%
|38
|Royce Freeman
|24
|38.1%
|2.8%
|35.3%
|11
|39.3%
|3.4%
|35.9%
|1
|3.7%
|0.2%
|3.5%
|39
|James Cook
|28
|36.8%
|21.9%
|14.9%
|5
|17.2%
|18.4%
|-1.2%
|3
|7.9%
|5.7%
|2.2%
|40
|Brian Robinson
|22
|36.1%
|28.8%
|7.3%
|12
|46.2%
|37.2%
|9.0%
|1
|3.7%
|2.2%
|1.5%
|41
|Isiah Pacheco
|27
|35.5%
|28.5%
|7.0%
|15
|45.5%
|39.6%
|5.9%
|1
|2.4%
|1.9%
|0.5%
|42
|Joshua Kelley
|25
|35.2%
|19.9%
|15.3%
|10
|41.7%
|14.4%
|27.3%
|2
|5.3%
|3.1%
|2.2%
|43
|Jaylen Warren
|23
|33.8%
|27.7%
|6.1%
|11
|24.4%
|13.4%
|11.0%
|1
|4.8%
|5.3%
|-0.5%
|44
|David Johnson
|18
|32.7%
|3.2%
|29.5%
|4
|11.8%
|1.4%
|10.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.2%
|-0.2%
|45
|Justin Jackson
|22
|32.4%
|18.0%
|14.4%
|6
|21.4%
|10.0%
|11.4%
|2
|5.6%
|3.7%
|1.9%
|46
|Deon Jackson
|25
|31.6%
|20.4%
|11.2%
|13
|30.2%
|15.6%
|14.6%
|1
|3.2%
|4.7%
|-1.5%
|47
|Jamaal Williams
|21
|30.9%
|40.3%
|-9.4%
|13
|46.4%
|54.4%
|-8.0%
|0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|-2.8%
|48
|D'Onta Foreman
|14
|30.4%
|34.3%
|-3.9%
|10
|62.5%
|41.6%
|20.9%
|0
|0.0%
|2.5%
|-2.5%
|49
|Marlon Mack
|20
|29.0%
|5.8%
|23.2%
|5
|14.7%
|3.3%
|11.4%
|4
|15.4%
|2.0%
|13.4%
|50
|Darrynton Evans
|16
|27.1%
|5.7%
|21.4%
|2
|6.7%
|2.9%
|3.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.3%
|-0.3%
|51
|Pierre Strong
|17
|26.6%
|5.3%
|21.3%
|4
|12.5%
|2.7%
|9.8%
|3
|10.0%
|1.2%
|8.8%
|52
|Kareem Hunt
|17
|25.8%
|43.2%
|-17.4%
|4
|12.1%
|24.7%
|-12.6%
|1
|3.8%
|8.2%
|-4.4%
|53
|Travis Homer
|16
|25.0%
|18.8%
|6.2%
|1
|7.1%
|5.9%
|1.2%
|4
|9.8%
|3.9%
|5.9%
|54
|Salvon Ahmed
|14
|24.1%
|3.3%
|20.8%
|6
|24.0%
|3.5%
|20.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|55
|JaMycal Hasty
|16
|22.9%
|16.4%
|6.5%
|1
|3.7%
|8.2%
|-4.5%
|1
|2.4%
|3.3%
|-0.9%
|56
|Ameer Abdullah
|15
|22.1%
|15.4%
|6.7%
|0
|0.0%
|1.1%
|-1.1%
|2
|6.3%
|6.1%
|0.2%
|57
|Hassan Haskins
|12
|19.4%
|9.7%
|9.7%
|1
|3.7%
|2.8%
|0.9%
|2
|7.7%
|1.4%
|6.3%
|58
|Rex Burkhead
|12
|19.0%
|26.3%
|-7.3%
|0
|0.0%
|8.0%
|-8.0%
|4
|14.8%
|9.4%
|5.4%
|59
|Jonathan Taylor
|2
|2.5%
|54.1%
|-51.6%
|0
|0.0%
|52.6%
|-52.6%
|1
|3.2%
|8.2%
|-5.0%
Doesn't include MNF.
Week 15 Injury Report
Inactives
Jeff Wilson (hip)
Damien Harris (thigh)
DeeJay Dallas (ankle)
Khalil Herbert (IR - hip / eligible W16)
Chase Edmonds (IR - ankle / eligible W16)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR - ankle / eligible W16)
Dameon Pierce (ankle / IR / OFS)
Dontrell Hilliard (neck / IR / OFS)
In-Game Injuries
Jonathan Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain and likely will miss the rest of the season.
Caleb Huntley injured his ankle in the first half and didn't return.
Travis Etienne, Austin Ekeler and Zonovan Knight left with injuries and then returned.
Week 16 Waivers & Sleepers
Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.
Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers
- Zack Moss - 3%
- Khalil Herbert - 39%
- Tyler Allgeier - 37%
- Chuba Hubbard - 39%
- Deon Jackson - 7%
- Royce Freeman - 0%
- Marlon Mack - 6%
- Jaylen Warren - 13%
- Joshua Kelley - 4%
- Justin Jackson - 1%
- Dare Ogunbowale - 3%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Alexander Mattison - 33%
- Jordan Mason - 12%
- Kenneth Gainwell - 15%
- Keaontay Ingram - 1%
- Zamir White - 3%
- JaMycal Hasty - 6%
- Boston Scott - 1%
- Hassan Haskins - 0%
- Pierre Strong - 17%
- Matt Breida - 6%
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR) - 36%
Drop 'Em
Dameon Pierce (IR)
Dontrell Hilliard (IR)
Bench 'Em
LOGO] D'Onta Foreman
Week 15 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
49ers (21) at Seahawks (13)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|57
|89.1%
|39.6%
|26
|76.5%
|27.8%
|8
|30.8%
|11.9%
|138
|1
|2
|Jordan Mason
|7
|10.9%
|6.9%
|4
|11.8%
|8.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|64
|0
- McCaffrey played 97% of snaps (57 of 59) before the final five plays of the game, putting up 26-108-1 and 6-30-0.
- McCaffrey has three consecutive games with more than 135 yards and a TD, and he's been playing around 90 percent of the snaps in non-blowout situations.
- Mason got five of his seven snaps and three of his four carries on the final five plays of the game, including a game-icing, 55-yard run where he was stopped a yard or two shy of the end zone (they should've let him score to get the ball back, and Mason probably should've gone down intentionally once he had the first down... not that I would've either if I were in his shoes :) ).
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Kenneth Walker
|48
|75.0%
|49.30%
|12
|85.7%
|46.9%
|5
|12.2%
|6.8%
|79
|0
|2
|Travis Homer
|16
|25.0%
|18.8%
|1
|7.1%
|5.9%
|4
|9.8%
|3.9%
|30
|0
- Walker returned to his normal role after missing a game four days earlier.
- The rookie finished with 12-47-0 rushing and 5-32-0 receiving.
- Homer handled passing downs, while DeeJay Dallas (ankle) was inactive again.
Colts (36) at Vikings (39)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Zack Moss
|53
|67.1%
|6.7%
|24
|55.8%
|8.5%
|1
|3.2%
|0.2%
|81
|0
|2
|Deon Jackson
|25
|31.6%
|20.4%
|13
|30.2%
|15.6%
|1
|3.2%
|4.7%
|56
|1
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|2
|2.5%
|54.1%
|0
|0.0%
|52.6%
|1
|3.2%
|8.2%
|13
|0
- Taylor played two snaps before exiting with a high-ankle injury that's believed to be season-ending.
- Moss played 56% of snaps in the first half and had only an 11-10 touch advantage over Jackson, but the split shifted way toward Moss in the third quarter (83% snap share) and was still solidly in the former Bill's favor in the fourth (65% snaps, seven carries to Jackson's two).
- Jackson lost a fumble late with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter and played only two of Indy's 17 snaps thereafter, including OT. He didn't get another carry.
- Moss took all eight snaps in OT.
- Moss ultimately took 66% of snaps on first down, 67% on second down and 68% on third down.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Dalvin Cook
|78
|85.7%
|75.1%
|17
|70.8%
|70.3%
|4
|7.4%
|9.1%
|190
|1
|2
|Alexander Mattison
|12
|13.2%
|23.9%
|2
|8.3%
|15.9%
|0
|0.0%
|3.0%
|1
|0
- Cook reached 85% snap share for a third time in the past four weeks en route to 17-95-0 and 4-95-1 (he housed a screen pass to tie the game in the fourth quarter, ICYMI).
- It was his first game since Week 10 with 100 total yards.
Ravens (3) at Browns (13)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|J.K. Dobbins
|24
|38.1%
|16.7%
|13
|46.4%
|14.4%
|1
|3.6%
|1.8%
|128
|0
|2
|Justice Hill
|24
|38.1%
|24.5%
|1
|3.6%
|9.6%
|1
|3.6%
|2.8%
|18
|0
|3
|Gus Edwards
|11
|17.5%
|13.6%
|7
|25.0%
|15.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.5%
|55
|0
- Dobbins didn't play at all in the fourth quarter with Baltimore in comeback mode and mostly passing.
- Through three quarters, Dobbins played 48% of snaps and got 13 of the 20 RB carries (plus one of the two targets).
- Dobbins has posted 15-120-1 and 13-125-0 rushing lines since returning from IR, pushing him up to 5.8 YPC for the year (he did 6.0 back in 2020, albeit on only 134 carries).
- Hill took 77% of snaps in the fourth quarter.
- Edwards ran for 7-55-0; like Dobbins he had a good day but was held back by a brutal effort from QB Tyler Huntley, who threw for 138 yards on 30 pass attempts (4.6 YPA).
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Nick Chubb
|46
|69.7%
|55.4%
|21
|63.6%
|56.5%
|2
|7.7%
|6.6%
|99
|0
|2
|Kareem Hunt
|17
|25.8%
|43.2%
|4
|12.1%
|24.7%
|1
|3.8%
|8.2%
|27
|0
|3
|D'Ernest Johnson
|3
|4.5%
|3.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.9%
|0
|0.0%
|0.7%
|0
|0
- Chubb handled a season-high in snap share for the second straight week, up to 70% after 63% in the Week 14 loss to Cincinnati.
- The Browns are still in the wild-card race, kind of, so expect to see a lot of Chubb and not much Hunt this Saturday against the Saints.
Dolphins (29) at Bills (32)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Raheem Mostert
|44
|75.9%
|54.1%
|17
|68.0%
|48.9%
|2
|6.7%
|6.2%
|156
|0
|2
|Salvon Ahmed
|14
|24.1%
|3.3%
|6
|24.0%
|3.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|43
|1
- With Jeff Wilson (hip) inactive, Mostert had a season high for snap share for the second week in a row, not to mention 17 carries for a season-high 136 yards (and a catch for 20 more yards).
- The only thing missing was a touchdown... Ahmed scored from 11 yards out on a drive where Mostert played nearly all the snaps and had three touches.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Devin Singletary
|45
|59.2%
|67.3%
|13
|44.8%
|42.2%
|4
|10.5%
|9.7%
|70
|0
|2
|James Cook
|28
|36.8%
|21.9%
|5
|17.2%
|18.4%
|3
|7.9%
|5.7%
|39
|1
|3
|Nyheim Hines
|3
|3.9%
|6.3%
|0
|0.0%
|1.3%
|1
|2.6%
|1.4%
|10
|1
- Singletary semi-rebounded to 59% snap share after 44% and 49% the previous two weeks.
- Singletary previously had a six-game stretch (Weeks 6-12) with snap share of 72% or higher every week. So he still wasn't back to that Saturday night, but at least split the difference.
- Cook played 36% of snaps, down slightly from 43% and 41% in the previous two games, but he scored his first receiving TD and got far more work than Hines.
- Hines also scored through the air but played only three snaps after taking 33 over the previous two weeks. He's played less than 10% of snaps in four of his seven games with the Bills.
Chiefs (30) at Texans (24) — OT
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Jerick McKinnon
|47
|61.8%
|46.6%
|10
|30.3%
|17.9%
|8
|19.5%
|11.3%
|122
|2
|2
|Isiah Pacheco
|27
|35.5%
|28.5%
|15
|45.5%
|39.6%
|1
|2.4%
|1.9%
|97
|0
|3
|Ronald Jones
|2
|2.6%
|1.6%
|1
|3.0%
|1.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.2%
|6
|0
- Pacheco played nine of 12 snaps in the first quarter and took five carries for 35 yards before McKinnon got his first touch — a 20-yard receiving TD early in the second quarter.
- Pacheco then lost a fumble on the next drive and didn't play again until the third quarter.
- After halftime, McKinnon played 64% of snaps and took 11 touches for 51 yards and a TD, while Pacheco played 36% with 10 touches for 62 yards.
- McKinnon caught five passes for 60 yards and a TD in the second quarter alone, playing 17 of 22 snaps (77%).
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Dare Ogunbowale
|27
|42.9%
|11.3%
|8
|28.6%
|4.9%
|0
|0.0%
|3.8%
|14
|0
|2
|Royce Freeman
|24
|38.1%
|2.8%
|11
|39.3%
|3.4%
|1
|3.7%
|0.2%
|56
|0
|3
|Rex Burkhead
|12
|19.0%
|26.3%
|0
|0.0%
|8.0%
|4
|14.8%
|9.4%
|17
|0
- Burkhead got 12 of the 14 snaps on third down, and zero snaps otherwise.
- Ogunbowale was the starter and played 53% of early down snaps, compared to Freeman's 47%.
- Freeman took 12 touches for 56 yards, while Ogunbowale managed only 14 yards from his eight touches.
- Freeman and Ogunbowale played three snaps apiece inside the 10-yard line, with Freeman getting the only snap inside the 5. Freeman got one carry inside the 10, for no gain.
Cowboys (34) at Jaguars (40) — OT
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Tony Pollard
|41
|54.7%
|53.2%
|19
|46.3%
|40.1%
|5
|16.7%
|10.6%
|106
|0
|2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|38
|50.7%
|46.6%
|16
|39.0%
|42.6%
|2
|6.7%
|4.6%
|71
|1
- The 19 carries and 23 touches for Pollard were his most yet in a game Elliott also played, though the Jags held him to 106 total yards and no TD.
- Pollard got more snaps than Elliott the week before, but with Elliot having a 18-14 touch advantage. In this one, Pollard had more snaps, carries and targets than Zeke.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Travis Etienne
|51
|72.9%
|60.6%
|19
|70.4%
|49.7%
|3
|7.3%
|7.6%
|127
|0
|2
|JaMycal Hasty
|16
|22.9%
|16.4%
|1
|3.7%
|8.2%
|1
|2.4%
|3.3%
|15
|0
|3
|Snoop Conner
|3
|4.3%
|2.0%
|1
|3.7%
|1.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3
|0
- Etienne played every single snap in the first half and 75% in the third quarter. He left with an ankle injury in the second half and took only 30% of snaps in the fourth quarter, but then played each of Jacksonville's three snaps in OT, with two touches for 12 yards.
- He finished with 19-103-0 rushing and 2-24-0 receiving.
Eagles (25) at Bears (20)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Miles Sanders
|39
|54.2%
|59.5%
|11
|33.3%
|46.1%
|1
|2.7%
|5.9%
|29
|0
|2
|Kenneth Gainwell
|29
|40.3%
|27.2%
|3
|9.1%
|9.4%
|2
|5.4%
|5.4%
|14
|0
|3
|Boston Scott
|4
|5.6%
|12.7%
|0
|0.0%
|9.2%
|0
|0.0%
|1.2%
|0
|0
- Sanders took 11 carries for 42 yards but lost a fumble on his lone target (and was credited with -13 receiving yards to add insult to injury).
- Gainwell and Scott also were quiet, with the Eagles relying on Jalen Hurts. Don't be surprised if one or both of those two has a big game down the stretch, however. No Hurts likely would mean more RB touches, albeit in a lesser offense, and it's possible Sanders rests at some point too.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|David Montgomery
|40
|67.8%
|61.5%
|12
|40.0%
|35.5%
|3
|14.3%
|11.4%
|91
|2
|2
|Darrynton Evans
|16
|27.1%
|5.7%
|2
|6.7%
|2.9%
|0
|0.0%
|0.3%
|9
|0
|3
|Trestan Ebner
|5
|8.5%
|8.3%
|0
|0.0%
|4.9%
|1
|4.8%
|2.1%
|0
|0
- Montgomery got 15 of the 18 RB opportunities, finishing with 12-53-1 and 3-38-1.
- With Khalil Herbert (IR - hip) out the past four games, Montgomery took 73% of snaps and accounted for 70 of the 91 RB touches (77%).
Falcons (18) at Saints (21)
|Snaps
|S% W15
|S% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|36
|50.0%
|35.9%
|14
|35.9%
|26.7%
|3
|11.5%
|6.0%
|52
|1
|2
|Tyler Allgeier
|35
|48.6%
|44.0%
|17
|43.6%
|32.4%
|1
|3.8%
|3.5%
|136
|1
|3
|Avery Williams
|10
|13.9%
|13.5%
|0
|0.0%
|3.1%
|2
|7.7%
|3.5%
|10
|0
|4
|Caleb Huntley
|2
|2.8%
|14.2%
|1
|2.6%
|16.6%
|0
|0.0%
|0.6%
|2
|0
- Allgeier got more carries than Patterson for the first time since Week 10, blowing up for 17-139-1 and one catch for a loss of three.
- Allgeier scored from five yards out in the third quarter, and Patterson hit paydirt from three yards out in the fourth (followed by Allgeier running in a two-point conversion).
- Huntley left in the second quarter with an ankle injury that looks to be at least somewhat serious.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Alvin Kamara
|34
|61.8%
|59.8%
|21
|61.8%
|45.7%
|2
|10.5%
|16.2%
|104
|0
|2
|David Johnson
|18
|32.7%
|3.2%
|4
|11.8%
|1.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.2%
|12
|0
- Kamara put up 21-91-0 and 2-13-0 in a game where the Saints attempted only 19 passes.
- Johnson got four carries for 12 yards but lost a fumble in the second quarter.
- Johnson didn't get another carry after the fumble, with Kamara taking 13 touches for 64 yards on 17 snaps post-halftime (Johnson played five snaps but didn't touch the ball).
Lions (20) at Jets (17)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|D'Andre Swift
|27
|39.7%
|32.5%
|8
|28.6%
|19.5%
|9
|25.0%
|11.7%
|75
|0
|2
|Justin Jackson
|22
|32.4%
|18.0%
|6
|21.4%
|10.0%
|2
|5.6%
|3.7%
|31
|0
|3
|Jamaal Williams
|21
|30.9%
|40.3%
|13
|46.4%
|54.4%
|0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|33
|0
- Swift played only 40% of snaps but saw a carry or target on 17 of his 27 snaps, finishing with 8-52-0 and 5-23-0.
- Jackson got nine of the 16 third-down snaps.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Michael Carter
|33
|52.4%
|46.5%
|4
|18.2%
|31.0%
|1
|2.9%
|8.9%
|31
|0
|2
|Zonovan Knight
|30
|47.6%
|15.2%
|13
|59.1%
|17.0%
|0
|0.0%
|2.1%
|23
|0
- Knight played two-thirds of snaps in the first half and had eight carries (for 15 yards) to Carter's zero.
- Knight then got 59% of snaps in the third quarter, but at some point the rookie hurt his ankle and he played only two snaps (11%) in the fourth quarter.
- Carter got 44% of early down snaps and 79% of third-down snaps.
Steelers (24) at Panthers (16)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Najee Harris
|45
|66.2%
|65.6%
|24
|53.3%
|53.4%
|0
|0.0%
|8.8%
|86
|1
|2
|Jaylen Warren
|23
|33.8%
|27.7%
|11
|24.4%
|13.4%
|1
|4.8%
|5.3%
|49
|1
- Harris put up 24-86-1 without any targets, playing 73% of snaps on early downs and 44% on third downs.
- The 11 carries were a career high for Warren, who also scored his first rushing TD while taking a solid chunk out of Harris' workload for a second straight week.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Chuba Hubbard
|29
|63.0%
|20.6%
|4
|25.0%
|15.6%
|3
|15.8%
|3.6%
|67
|0
|2
|D'Onta Foreman
|14
|30.4%
|34.3%
|10
|62.5%
|41.6%
|0
|0.0%
|2.5%
|9
|0
|3
|Raheem Blackshear
|2
|4.3%
|8.3%
|0
|0.0%
|5.0%
|0
|0.0%
|2.7%
|0
|0
- Foreman got the start and took seven of 12 snaps (54%) in the first quarter but was held to a loss of one yard on five carries.
- Foreman played only seven snaps after the first quarter, adding five carries for 10 yards.
- Hubbard took 10 of the 11 third-down snaps and played 68% of snaps after halftime. He had a 45-yard gain on a short pass in the third quarter to set up a field goal.
Cardinals (15) at Broncos (24)
|Snaps
|S% W15
|S% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|James Conner
|57
|90.5%
|54.8%
|16
|80.0%
|42.2%
|5
|14.3%
|8.9%
|91
|1
|2
|Keaontay Ingram
|8
|12.7%
|7.6%
|1
|5.0%
|6.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|0
|0
- Conner topped 90% snap share for a third straight game and scored at least one TD for a fifth consecutive game.
- He's averaged 16.3 carries for 70.7 yards and 3.7 catches for 20.8 yards in six games (six TDs) since returning from a multi-week absence.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Latavius Murray
|44
|63.8%
|33.0%
|24
|70.6%
|34.3%
|1
|3.8%
|5.3%
|142
|1
|2
|Marlon Mack
|20
|29.0%
|5.8%
|5
|14.7%
|3.3%
|4
|15.4%
|2.0%
|63
|1
|3
|Devine Ozigbo
|5
|7.2%
|1.2%
|2
|5.9%
|0.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.2%
|2
|0
- Murray rumbled for 24-130-1 and added a catch for 12 yards, recording his fifth straight game with at least 50% of snaps and double-digit touches.
- Mack added 5-37-1 rushing and 4-26-0 receiving, though he took only three of 12 snaps on third down (Murray got nine, including four carries).
Patriots (24) at Raiders (30)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|43
|67.2%
|67.0%
|19
|59.4%
|50.1%
|3
|10.0%
|17.5%
|168
|1
|2
|Pierre Strong
|17
|26.6%
|5.3%
|4
|12.5%
|2.7%
|3
|10.0%
|1.2%
|37
|0
|3
|Kevin Harris
|7
|10.9%
|5.7%
|5
|15.6%
|4.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|19
|0
- Damien Harris (thigh) was inactive, while Stevenson (ankle) played and worked as the lead back, but only after the farce of Kevin Harris being the starter.
- Naturally, Stevenson took 19 carries (his most since Week 6) for a career-high 172 yards, though the Raiders did limit him to minus-four yards on two catches.
- Harris, the nominal starter, actually got 10 fewer snaps and two fewer looks than Strong, who arguably outplayed him the week before in relief of Stevenson.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|51
|75.0%
|74.8%
|22
|95.7%
|82.7%
|3
|9.4%
|11.9%
|110
|0
|2
|Ameer Abdullah
|15
|22.1%
|15.4%
|0
|0.0%
|1.1%
|2
|6.3%
|6.1%
|14
|0
|3
|Zamir White
|3
|4.4%
|4.2%
|1
|4.3%
|4.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4
|0
- Jacobs was again listed as questionable with a calf injury and again topped 20 carries (for a sixth straight game).
- The Pats did a better job against him than most; 22-93-0 rushing and 2-17-0 receiving.
- Six straight games with 20-plus carries is rare in today's NFL. Derrick Henry has only done it once, which was last year when he had seven in a row with at least 20 carries Weeks 2-8 (and then missed the rest of the regular season).
Bengals (34) at Buccaneers (23)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Joe Mixon
|40
|62.5%
|56.1%
|11
|52.4%
|51.5%
|6
|15.8%
|12.1%
|54
|0
|2
|Samaje Perine
|25
|39.1%
|40.2%
|7
|33.3%
|23.9%
|1
|2.6%
|9.1%
|24
|0
- Mixon managed only 11-21-0 rushing and added 5-33-0 to somewhat save his day in PPR leagues.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Leonard Fournette
|42
|56.8%
|60.0%
|10
|40.0%
|51.1%
|4
|9.5%
|11.3%
|74
|0
|2
|Rachaad White
|29
|39.2%
|38.9%
|11
|44.0%
|34.4%
|2
|4.8%
|8.2%
|43
|0
|3
|Giovani Bernard
|1
|1.4%
|0.1%
|1
|4.0%
|0.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- After White fumbled in both of the previous two games, Tom Brady lost two Sunday, including a botched exchange with Fournette (who appeared not at blame).
- Fornette played two-thirds of snaps in the second half, with the two RBs getting three carries apiece after both being busy in the first half.
Titans (14) at Chargers (17)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Derrick Henry
|44
|71.0%
|65.6%
|21
|77.8%
|75.3%
|4
|15.4%
|10.8%
|163
|1
|2
|Hassan Haskins
|12
|19.4%
|9.7%
|1
|3.7%
|2.8%
|2
|7.7%
|1.4%
|15
|0
|3
|Julius Chestnut
|1
|1.6%
|1.8%
|0
|0.0%
|1.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.6%
|0
|0
- Henry put up 21-104-1 and 4-59-0, playing 82% of snaps on early downs.
- Haskins got six snaps on early downs and played 55% on third downs, replacing Dontrell Hilliard (IR - neck).
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Austin Ekeler
|49
|69.0%
|63.6%
|12
|50.0%
|51.7%
|3
|7.9%
|19.8%
|70
|1
|2
|Joshua Kelley
|25
|35.2%
|19.9%
|10
|41.7%
|14.4%
|2
|5.3%
|3.1%
|31
|1
- Ekeler briefly left the game with an arm injury but ended up with his typical snap share anyway.
- Kelley got six of his 10 carries on the drive where he scored a one-yard TD in the first quarter.
- Ekeler added a three-yard score in the fourth.
Giants (20) at Commanders (12)
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|54
|85.7%
|79.1%
|18
|60.0%
|61.0%
|8
|26.7%
|16.0%
|120
|1
|2
|Matt Breida
|11
|17.5%
|20.7%
|2
|6.7%
|8.8%
|1
|3.3%
|4.1%
|12
|0
- The Commanders held Barkley in check for most of the night, until he ripped off gains of 12, 15 and 13 on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter to set the Giants up for a field goal that pushed the lead to eight points.
- Barkley finished with 18-87-1 and 5-33-0 on eight targets, with 86% snap share being his second largest since Week 6.
- Remember that Barkley played only 31% of snaps the week before while dealing with a neck injury in a blowout loss to Philadelphia.
|Snaps
|Sn% W15
|Sn% SZN
|Carr
|CS W15
|CS SZN
|Tgt
|TS W15
|TS SZN
|Yds
|TDs
|1
|Antonio Gibson
|38
|62.3%
|47.9%
|5
|19.2%
|33.7%
|4
|14.8%
|12.2%
|27
|0
|2
|Brian Robinson
|22
|36.1%
|28.8%
|12
|46.2%
|37.2%
|1
|3.7%
|2.2%
|107
|0
- Robinson had an efficient night with 12-89-0 rushing and 19 yards on his lone target, but QB Taylor Heinicke was beyond atrocious and held the offense back / forced them to throw more than they wanted.
- Robinson got 73% of snaps in the third quarter, but Gibson otherwise topped 60% snap share in each quarter.
Rams () at Packers ()
MNF - Coming Tuesday
Red-Zone Report
Inside the 5-Yard Line
Week 15 - IT5
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Carr Sh.
|Carr.
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh.
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Zack Moss
|50.0%
|2
|100.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|2
|D'Onta Foreman
|50.0%
|2
|100.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|3
|James Conner
|100.0%
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|4
|Travis Etienne
|66.7%
|2
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|66.7%
|2
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Raheem Mostert
|100.0%
|3
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|7
|Nick Chubb
|80.0%
|4
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|8
|Joshua Kelley
|75.0%
|3
|75.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|9
|Jamaal Williams
|66.7%
|2
|66.7%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|10
|Derrick Henry
|100.0%
|5
|66.7%
|2
|1
|50.0%
|1
|0
|11
|Dalvin Cook
|100.0%
|8
|66.7%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|12
|Joe Mixon
|85.7%
|6
|50.0%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|1
|0
|13
|Tony Pollard
|33.3%
|1
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|14
|Leonard Fournette
|77.8%
|7
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|15
|Tyler Allgeier
|50.0%
|1
|50.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|16
|Saquon Barkley
|100.0%
|2
|50.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|17
|Marlon Mack
|33.3%
|1
|50.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|18
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|50.0%
|1
|50.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|19
|Ezekiel Elliott
|66.7%
|2
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|20
|Samaje Perine
|14.3%
|1
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|21
|Latavius Murray
|66.7%
|2
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|22
|Miles Sanders
|60.0%
|3
|40.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|23
|Justin Jackson
|33.3%
|1
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|24
|Christian McCaffrey
|33.3%
|1
|33.3%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|25
|Najee Harris
|75.0%
|3
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|26
|Austin Ekeler
|25.0%
|1
|25.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|25.0%
|1
|25.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|28
|Kenneth Gainwell
|40.0%
|2
|20.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|29
|Raheem Blackshear
|25.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|30
|Rachaad White
|22.2%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|31
|Michael Carter
|100.0%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|32
|Jordan Mason
|66.7%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|33
|Devin Singletary
|80.0%
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|34
|Royce Freeman
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|35
|Chuba Hubbard
|25.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|36
|Deon Jackson
|50.0%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|100.0%
|1
|1
|37
|Antonio Gibson
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|38
|Pierre Strong
|33.3%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|39
|James Cook
|20.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|33.3%
|1
|1
|40
|Kareem Hunt
|20.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|41
|JaMycal Hasty
|33.3%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|42
|Josh Jacobs
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|43
|Jerick McKinnon
|100.0%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
2022 - IT5
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Carr Sh.
|Carr.
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh.
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|88.0%
|22
|100.0%
|9
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|2
|Kenneth Walker
|75.0%
|9
|100.0%
|5
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|3
|Jamaal Williams
|65.5%
|38
|81.3%
|26
|11
|0.0%
|0
|0
|4
|AJ Dillon
|66.7%
|10
|80.0%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|5
|Derrick Henry
|92.6%
|25
|75.0%
|15
|10
|28.6%
|2
|0
|6
|Leonard Fournette
|80.0%
|32
|73.3%
|11
|3
|15.8%
|3
|2
|7
|Ezekiel Elliott
|74.2%
|23
|65.2%
|15
|7
|0.0%
|0
|0
|8
|Dalvin Cook
|85.7%
|42
|63.6%
|14
|6
|5.0%
|1
|0
|9
|Nick Chubb
|75.7%
|28
|63.2%
|12
|6
|0.0%
|0
|0
|10
|Antonio Gibson
|65.5%
|19
|60.0%
|9
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|11
|D'Onta Foreman
|53.8%
|14
|60.0%
|9
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|12
|Joe Mixon
|93.5%
|43
|59.3%
|16
|5
|14.3%
|3
|0
|13
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|72.4%
|21
|58.8%
|10
|2
|10.0%
|1
|1
|14
|Jonathan Taylor
|77.4%
|24
|56.3%
|9
|3
|8.3%
|1
|0
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|76.9%
|30
|55.6%
|15
|7
|0.0%
|0
|0
|16
|Dameon Pierce
|70.4%
|19
|52.9%
|9
|3
|12.5%
|1
|1
|17
|Melvin Gordon
|43.5%
|10
|50.0%
|8
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|18
|Najee Harris
|80.0%
|24
|45.0%
|9
|3
|12.5%
|1
|1
|19
|Travis Etienne
|56.5%
|26
|43.5%
|10
|3
|5.9%
|1
|0
|20
|Devin Singletary
|86.0%
|37
|42.9%
|9
|4
|10.5%
|2
|1
|21
|Austin Ekeler
|72.7%
|24
|42.9%
|6
|4
|22.2%
|4
|3
|22
|James Conner
|62.5%
|15
|40.0%
|8
|4
|8.3%
|1
|0
|23
|Cam Akers
|35.3%
|6
|36.4%
|4
|2
|6.3%
|1
|0
|24
|Raheem Mostert
|58.3%
|14
|36.4%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|25
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|65.2%
|15
|35.3%
|6
|4
|10.0%
|1
|0
|26
|Breece Hall
|66.7%
|14
|35.0%
|7
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|27
|Khalil Herbert
|39.3%
|11
|33.3%
|8
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|28
|Miles Sanders
|53.1%
|26
|32.5%
|13
|7
|0.0%
|0
|0
|29
|Isiah Pacheco
|15.8%
|9
|30.4%
|7
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|30
|Tony Pollard
|51.4%
|18
|30.4%
|7
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|31
|Joshua Kelley
|20.0%
|4
|28.6%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|32
|Christian McCaffrey
|69.6%
|16
|27.6%
|8
|3
|16.7%
|2
|1
|33
|Malcolm Brown
|50.0%
|8
|27.3%
|3
|0
|6.3%
|1
|0
|34
|Brian Robinson
|33.3%
|6
|26.7%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|35
|Kareem Hunt
|27.0%
|10
|26.3%
|5
|2
|7.1%
|1
|1
|36
|Alvin Kamara
|85.7%
|12
|25.0%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|37
|J.K. Dobbins
|46.2%
|6
|25.0%
|4
|2
|7.1%
|1
|1
|38
|Latavius Murray
|57.1%
|8
|25.0%
|4
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|39
|Mark Ingram
|17.6%
|3
|25.0%
|2
|1
|12.5%
|1
|0
|40
|Tyler Allgeier
|30.0%
|9
|23.5%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|41
|Jerick McKinnon
|61.4%
|35
|21.7%
|5
|0
|7.1%
|2
|1
|42
|Aaron Jones
|33.3%
|5
|20.0%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|2
|1
|43
|Michael Carter
|56.0%
|14
|20.0%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|44
|Rachaad White
|22.0%
|9
|20.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|45
|Kenyan Drake
|37.5%
|9
|18.8%
|3
|2
|7.1%
|1
|1
|46
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|77.8%
|7
|18.2%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
Red Zone
Week 15 - RZ
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Carr Sh.
|Carr.
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh.
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Travis Etienne
|81.8%
|9
|100.0%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|2
|James Conner
|100.0%
|2
|100.0%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|3
|David Johnson
|50.0%
|2
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|92.3%
|12
|80.0%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|5
|Derrick Henry
|100.0%
|7
|75.0%
|3
|1
|33.3%
|1
|0
|6
|Zack Moss
|60.0%
|9
|72.7%
|8
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|7
|Joe Mixon
|93.8%
|15
|71.4%
|5
|0
|11.1%
|1
|0
|8
|Latavius Murray
|75.0%
|3
|66.7%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|9
|Salvon Ahmed
|50.0%
|3
|66.7%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|10
|Jamaal Williams
|35.7%
|5
|62.5%
|5
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|11
|Ezekiel Elliott
|72.7%
|8
|57.1%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|12
|Joshua Kelley
|50.0%
|4
|50.0%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|13
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|72.7%
|8
|50.0%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|14
|Austin Ekeler
|50.0%
|4
|50.0%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|15
|Devin Singletary
|52.9%
|9
|50.0%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|16
|D'Onta Foreman
|33.3%
|3
|50.0%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|17
|David Montgomery
|80.0%
|4
|50.0%
|2
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|18
|J.K. Dobbins
|50.0%
|4
|50.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|19
|Christian McCaffrey
|50.0%
|2
|50.0%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|20
|Michael Carter
|100.0%
|5
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|21
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|40.0%
|2
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|22
|Pierre Strong
|60.0%
|3
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|23
|Saquon Barkley
|100.0%
|2
|50.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|24
|Nick Chubb
|62.5%
|10
|42.9%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|25
|Royce Freeman
|46.7%
|7
|40.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|26
|Rachaad White
|28.6%
|4
|40.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|27
|Leonard Fournette
|71.4%
|10
|40.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|28
|Tyler Allgeier
|36.4%
|4
|37.5%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|29
|Najee Harris
|57.1%
|8
|33.3%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|30
|Jaylen Warren
|42.9%
|6
|33.3%
|4
|1
|50.0%
|1
|0
|31
|Miles Sanders
|57.1%
|4
|33.3%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|32
|Chuba Hubbard
|55.6%
|5
|33.3%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|33
|Marlon Mack
|25.0%
|1
|33.3%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|34
|Raheem Mostert
|50.0%
|3
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|35
|Tony Pollard
|27.3%
|3
|28.6%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|36
|Deon Jackson
|40.0%
|6
|27.3%
|3
|0
|33.3%
|1
|1
|37
|Jerick McKinnon
|87.5%
|7
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|38
|Isiah Pacheco
|12.5%
|1
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|39
|Gus Edwards
|37.5%
|3
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|40
|Dare Ogunbowale
|33.3%
|5
|20.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|41
|Kenneth Gainwell
|28.6%
|2
|16.7%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|42
|Kareem Hunt
|18.8%
|3
|14.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|43
|Samaje Perine
|6.3%
|1
|14.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|44
|D'Andre Swift
|42.9%
|6
|12.5%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|3
|0
|45
|Justin Jackson
|35.7%
|5
|12.5%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|46
|James Cook
|41.2%
|7
|0.0%
|0
|0
|28.6%
|2
|1
|47
|Antonio Gibson
|75.0%
|6
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|48
|Kenneth Walker
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|49
|Alvin Kamara
|50.0%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|33.3%
|1
|0
|50
|Josh Jacobs
|75.0%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
2022
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Carr Sh.
|Carr.
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh.
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|71.4%
|75
|82.5%
|33
|8
|5.6%
|3
|0
|2
|Derrick Henry
|66.0%
|70
|78.3%
|36
|11
|11.5%
|6
|0
|3
|Kenneth Walker
|68.6%
|70
|68.0%
|34
|7
|1.9%
|1
|0
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|81.3%
|122
|66.7%
|34
|6
|9.8%
|8
|1
|5
|Dameon Pierce
|60.6%
|63
|65.3%
|32
|3
|3.7%
|2
|1
|6
|Jamaal Williams
|45.2%
|70
|62.2%
|46
|13
|1.5%
|1
|0
|7
|Austin Ekeler
|74.1%
|106
|61.5%
|32
|7
|26.6%
|21
|5
|8
|Aaron Jones
|50.0%
|46
|58.3%
|21
|2
|9.6%
|5
|2
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|73.5%
|75
|56.4%
|31
|3
|6.0%
|3
|0
|10
|Leonard Fournette
|72.7%
|96
|54.8%
|23
|3
|8.8%
|7
|3
|11
|Saquon Barkley
|73.1%
|79
|50.8%
|33
|8
|3.3%
|1
|0
|12
|Najee Harris
|67.3%
|74
|50.0%
|27
|6
|9.5%
|4
|2
|13
|Travis Etienne
|56.3%
|85
|49.3%
|35
|4
|6.0%
|4
|0
|14
|Joe Mixon
|81.7%
|107
|48.6%
|36
|6
|13.9%
|10
|2
|15
|Ezekiel Elliott
|59.8%
|58
|48.3%
|28
|10
|1.8%
|1
|0
|16
|D'Onta Foreman
|41.2%
|42
|47.5%
|28
|4
|3.1%
|1
|0
|17
|Nick Chubb
|50.0%
|71
|47.2%
|34
|9
|0.0%
|0
|0
|18
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|69.9%
|72
|46.0%
|23
|3
|14.3%
|5
|1
|19
|Melvin Gordon
|43.5%
|27
|42.4%
|14
|2
|4.4%
|2
|0
|20
|Devin Singletary
|67.7%
|105
|42.3%
|30
|4
|10.1%
|7
|1
|21
|Antonio Gibson
|60.3%
|70
|41.8%
|23
|3
|13.0%
|6
|2
|22
|Cam Akers
|39.0%
|30
|41.2%
|14
|4
|3.8%
|2
|0
|23
|Alvin Kamara
|79.3%
|69
|38.2%
|13
|1
|18.3%
|11
|1
|24
|Raheem Mostert
|51.0%
|49
|37.2%
|16
|2
|7.4%
|4
|1
|25
|David Montgomery
|70.6%
|77
|36.7%
|29
|5
|6.5%
|2
|1
|26
|Tony Pollard
|53.0%
|62
|36.2%
|21
|6
|10.9%
|6
|1
|27
|James Conner
|70.3%
|64
|36.1%
|22
|6
|7.0%
|4
|1
|28
|Miles Sanders
|52.4%
|77
|34.7%
|34
|10
|0.0%
|0
|0
|29
|Isiah Pacheco
|19.9%
|37
|34.3%
|24
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|30
|AJ Dillon
|55.4%
|51
|33.3%
|12
|1
|5.8%
|3
|0
|31
|Kareem Hunt
|43.7%
|62
|31.9%
|23
|2
|11.9%
|7
|1
|32
|Michael Carter
|58.3%
|60
|30.9%
|17
|3
|10.2%
|6
|0
|33
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|60.4%
|58
|28.6%
|24
|6
|5.9%
|2
|0
|34
|Breece Hall
|56.1%
|37
|27.3%
|15
|2
|8.5%
|5
|1
|35
|Brian Robinson
|33.8%
|27
|27.3%
|15
|2
|2.2%
|1
|1
|36
|Latavius Murray
|60.0%
|24
|27.3%
|9
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|37
|Jerick McKinnon
|57.5%
|107
|27.1%
|19
|0
|11.1%
|10
|3
|38
|Darrell Henderson
|46.9%
|38
|26.5%
|9
|3
|3.8%
|2
|0
|39
|Tyler Allgeier
|33.1%
|40
|26.2%
|22
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|40
|D'Andre Swift
|41.2%
|54
|24.3%
|18
|4
|16.9%
|11
|1
|41
|Khalil Herbert
|36.3%
|33
|24.1%
|19
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|42
|Rachaad White
|31.2%
|43
|23.8%
|10
|1
|7.5%
|6
|1
|43
|Caleb Huntley
|24.1%
|27
|22.6%
|19
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|44
|James Robinson
|56.3%
|45
|22.5%
|16
|1
|3.0%
|2
|1
|45
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|78.4%
|29
|20.9%
|9
|1
|3.7%
|2
|1
|46
|Kenyan Drake
|54.2%
|58
|20.8%
|15
|2
|7.0%
|4
|1
|47
|Eno Benjamin
|30.7%
|31
|19.7%
|12
|2
|7.0%
|4
|0
|48
|Joshua Kelley
|21.8%
|24
|19.2%
|10
|2
|1.3%
|1
|0
|49
|Samaje Perine
|30.1%
|47
|18.9%
|14
|2
|9.7%
|7
|3
|50
|Damien Harris
|28.3%
|17
|18.0%
|9
|3
|14.3%
|5
|0
|51
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|54.8%
|40
|16.9%
|12
|1
|6.1%
|3
|0
|52
|Jaylen Warren
|28.0%
|28
|16.7%
|9
|1
|7.1%
|3
|0
|53
|Alexander Mattison
|18.7%
|28
|15.7%
|8
|3
|6.1%
|5
|1
|54
|J.K. Dobbins
|36.4%
|20
|15.3%
|11
|2
|1.8%
|1
|1
|55
|Gus Edwards
|28.8%
|19
|15.3%
|11
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|56
|Chuba Hubbard
|21.0%
|17
|15.3%
|9
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|57
|Mark Ingram
|28.8%
|23
|14.7%
|5
|1
|8.3%
|5
|0
|58
|James Cook
|23.9%
|37
|14.1%
|10
|0
|8.7%
|6
|1
|59
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|30.8%
|40
|12.9%
|9
|3
|6.7%
|6
|3
|60
|Zonovan Knight
|56.4%
|22
|12.7%
|7
|1
|3.4%
|2
|0
|61
|Deon Jackson
|22.7%
|27
|12.7%
|7
|1
|6.0%
|3
|1
|62
|Malcolm Brown
|26.9%
|14
|11.8%
|4
|0
|1.9%
|1
|0
|63
|Chase Edmonds
|37.3%
|25
|11.6%
|5
|2
|7.4%
|4
|1
|64
|Keaontay Ingram
|17.8%
|13
|11.5%
|7
|1
|1.8%
|1
|0
|65
|Kenneth Gainwell
|28.6%
|42
|10.2%
|10
|4
|7.7%
|3
|0
|66
|Dare Ogunbowale
|14.3%
|17
|10.2%
|5
|1
|1.9%
|1
|0
|67
|Rashaad Penny
|66.7%
|18
|10.0%
|5
|0
|1.9%
|1
|0
|68
|Sony Michel
|12.9%
|13
|9.6%
|5
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|69
|Matt Breida
|21.3%
|23
|9.2%
|6
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|70
|Boston Scott
|24.8%
|27
|8.2%
|8
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|71
|Trestan Ebner
|6.8%
|8
|7.6%
|6
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|72
|JaMycal Hasty
|12.6%
|19
|7.0%
|5
|0
|1.5%
|1
|0
|73
|Raheem Blackshear
|17.1%
|14
|6.8%
|4
|2
|3.1%
|1
|0
|74
|Justin Jackson
|14.2%
|22
|6.8%
|5
|1
|4.6%
|3
|1
|75
|Rex Burkhead
|29.4%
|32
|6.1%
|3
|0
|11.1%
|6
|1