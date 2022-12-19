Backfield Breakdown: Week 15 RB Usage Report (with Week 16 Waivers Preview)

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Week 15 wasn't bad for injuries, especially compared to the week before, though that's of little consolation to the few fantasy managers that managed to reach the playoffs with Jonathan Taylor, who took only two snaps in what seemingly was his last game of the season. Apart from Taylor's high-ankle sprain, the only new RB injury reported Saturday/Sunday was to Falcons' third-stringer Caleb Huntley. Of course, we'll likely see some smaller injuries once Week 16 injury reports are out, with most coming a day earlier than usual due to a majority of NFL games being played on Saturday rather than Sunday (Christmas). Another thing to be aware of this time of year is teams changing RB usage on account of playoff considerations. For teams in the wild-card hunt this could mean more snaps for the starter. For teams that clinch, it'll mean smaller workloads for the top guy or a cautious approach to minor injuries, and some starters could even be rested entirely Weeks 17-18. In other words, it's time to drop that sixth wide receiver off your bench in favor of someone like Alexander Mattison or Jordan Mason who is one injury/rest decision away from ~high-end RB2 value. Below you should find all the tools you need to prepare your RB strategy for the remainder of the season (or just Week 16). Snap/Carry/Target Shares Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the