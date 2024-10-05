Chad Ryland News: Elevated ahead of Week 5

The Cardinals elevated Ryland from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ryland was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday to provide insurance in case Matt Prater (knee) is unable to play Sunday against the 49ers. Prater was able to practice Friday as a limited participant, but if his knee injury prevents him from suiting up Sunday, Ryland will serve as the Cardinals' kicker. Ryland went 16-for-25 on field-goal attempts and connected on 24 of 25 extra-point tries with the Patriots in 2023.