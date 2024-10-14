Chad Ryland News: Makes all three kicks Sunday

Ryland made both field-goal attempts and his only point-after try during Sunday's 34-13 loss in Green Bay.

Filling in for Matt Prater (left knee) for a second consecutive game, Ryland was perfect this time around after having a 45-yard FGA blocked and returned for a touchdown during a Week 5 win at San Francisco. Ryland also reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL"s transaction log. With Arizona not playing again until next Monday versus the Chargers, Prater will be given a bit more time than normal to prove his health, but he may need to get back to full participation between Thursday and Saturday to have a chance to play Week 7. Ryland will handle placekicking duties if Prater isn't able to in that contest.