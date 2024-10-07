Chad Ryland News: Makes four kicks in place of Prater

Ryland connected on three of four field-goal attempts and his only point-after try during Sunday's 24-23 win at San Francisco.

Ryland was elevated from the Cardinals' practice squad Saturday to fill in for the injured Matt Prater (left knee) in Week 5, and the former fared well aside from having a 45-yard FGA blocked and returned for a touchdown in the second quarter. On Monday, Ryland reverted to the practice squad, per the NFL's transaction log, after which coach Jonathan Gannon told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that the team was taking a wait-and-see approach with Prater. Such comments indicate Ryland may be called upon for place-kicking duties again for Sunday's game in Green Bay if Prater doesn't make enough progress in his recovery.